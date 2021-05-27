Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Gibberish papers still lurk in the scientific literature

By Richard Van Noorden, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of nonsensical computer-generated articles, spotted years after the problem was first seen, could lead to a wave of retractions. Nonsensical research papers generated by a computer program are still popping up in the scientific literature many years after the problem was first seen, a study has revealed1. Some publishers have told Nature they will take down the papers, which could result in more than 200 retractions.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Literature#Research Papers#Real Science#Computer Scientists#Scigen#Ieee#Springer2#Phd#Scidetect#May1#Sbir#Twitter#Pubpeer#Iop Publishing#Institute Of Physics#Trans Tech Publications#Swiss#Beiesp#Atlantis Press#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Country
China
Related
LawNature.com

Scientific image sleuth faces legal action for criticizing research papers

Researchers say the complaint filed against Elisabeth Bik could have a ‘chilling effect’ on scholarly criticism. You have full access to this article via your institution. A prominent French microbiologist has filed a criminal complaint against a world-renowned research-integrity specialist after she publicly flagged concerns about his published work, including papers suggesting that the drug hydroxychloroquine was effective at treating COVID-19, a claim that has now been refuted.
ScienceTimes-Herald

Beware of the bogus scientific consensus

There was a “scientific consensus,” they told us. According to the media and assorted experts, there couldn’t be any questioning of the idea that the coronavirus (or SARS-CoV-2) emerged naturally, and anyone suspecting it might have come from a Chinese lab was an ignoramus, conspiracy theorist or hater. These enforcers...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Valbiotis Announces the Publication of the First Scientific Papers on TOTUM•63 in Three International Journals, Elucidating Its Multitarget Mode of Action

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA / SME eligible), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the first publication of preclinical and clinical Phase I/II data on TOTUM•63 in three peer-reviewed international scientific journals: the American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism, the International Journal of Obesity and Nutrients. These papers bring together a first set of results from the development of this active substance for the reduction of the risk of type 2 diabetes. They represent a first and comprehensive elucidation of mechanisms of action, to prepare for further scientific communications as part of a strategy of TOTUM•63, developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science as part of the global strategic partnership. This plan includes the publication of all TOTUM•63 preclinical and clinical results to accompany subsequent marketing of this active substance.
ScienceNature.com

Perspectives on disparities in scientific visibility

Scientific visibility is key to an academic career and rooted in the traditional academic cycle of training, (informal) connections, support, publications, citations, recognition and funding — a cycle from which under-represented groups are often excluded. In this Viewpoint, five scientists discuss experiences and thoughts about disparities in scientific visibility and provide action points.
EuropeInside Higher Ed

New Definition of Scientific Misconduct

Academics could soon be officially sanctioned in Switzerland for “unjustified” self-citation or claiming authorship despite contributing little to a project under a new code of conduct that could set a global trend. Switzerland’s new rules are seen as groundbreaking as they drastically expand the definition of scientific misconduct to include...
Sciencepainscience.com

The disaster of scientific publishing

The web comic xkcd, by Randall Munroe, recently satirized scientific publishing (yet again) with a bunch of tediously predictable paper titles:. Adam Meakins, the sweary physio, created this remixed version for the rehab world:. That’s all I was going to share for this post originally — a couple fun comics,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A systems pharmacology approach to identify the autophagy‑inducing effects of Traditional Persian medicinal plants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79472-y, published online 11 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 9 was incorrectly given as “Department of Biotechnology, Faculty of Advanced Sciences and Technology, Tehran Medical Sciences, Islamic Azad University, Tehran, Iran.”. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Biotechnology,...
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists use public databases to leap over scourge of publication bias

Scientists have leapt over the emerging problem of publication bias within genetic research by performing a meta-analysis of publicly available databases of 'transcriptomes', or the full range of messenger RNA molecules produced by an organism. Researchers from Hiroshima University applied the technique to their own field--the study of the genes that are activated when an organism experiences low-oxygen conditions--but it should also be applicable in any other fields that make use of the transcriptome, providing a powerful weapon against the threat posed by publication bias.
GoogleNature.com

Author Correction: Climatic conditions are weak predictors of asylum migration

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22255-4, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained several typographic errors. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Sebastian Schutte, Jonas Vestby, Halvard Buhaug. Affiliations. Peace...
ScienceNature.com

Discovery and characterization of a new type of domain wall in a row-wise antiferromagnet

Antiferromagnets have recently moved into the focus of application-related research, with the perspective to use them in future spintronics devices. At the same time the experimental determination of the detailed spin texture remains challenging. Here we use spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy to investigate the spin structure of antiferromagnetic domain walls. Comparison with spin dynamics simulations allows the identification of a new type of domain wall, which is a superposition state of the adjacent domains. We determine the relevant magnetic interactions and derive analytical formulas. Our experiments show a pathway to control the number of domain walls by boundary effects, and demonstrate the possibility to change the position of domain walls by interaction with movable adsorbed atoms. The knowledge about the exact spin structure of the domain walls is crucial for an understanding and theoretical modelling of their properties regarding, for instance, dynamics, response in transport experiments, and manipulation.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significance of abnormal 53BP1 expression as a novel molecular pathologic parameter of follicular-shaped B-cell lymphoid lesions in human digestive tract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82867-0, published online 04 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the author Thi My Hanh Luong, which was incorrectly given as Luong Thi My Hanh. In addition, Figure 7 contained an error where “53BP1 > 27.2%” was missing from the...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Nucleic Acids Research Papers on DeepFun, gutSMASH, COVID-19 Data Portal

University of Texas and MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers describe a deep learning method called DeepFun for exploring the functional consequences of non-coding variants from past genome-wide association studies in specific cell or tissue types. The tool was informed by thousands of DNA accessibility, histone mark, and transcription factor binding profiles produced using DNase I sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing, and other experiments on more than 200 tissue or cell types, the team says, noting that the epigenomic insights provide a refined look at functional roles of non-coding variants, including those with tissue-specific or cell type-specific effects. "By using the datasets from various GWAS studies," the authors say, "we conducted independent validations and demonstrated the functions of the DeepFun web server in predicting the effect of a non-coding variant in a specific tissue or cell type, as well as visualizing the potential motifs in the region around variants."
Scienceskepticalscience.com

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #23, 2021

Life cycle analysis (LCA) is a method used to evaluate the environmental impact of a product through its life cycle encompassing extraction and processing of the raw materials, manufacturing, distribution, use, recycling, and final disposal. From: Journal of Environmental Management, 2010. -- Science Direct. Continuing with getting our terms straight,...
ChemistryAPS physics

Phase Diagram of a Deep Potential Water Model

Using the Deep Potential methodology, we construct a model that reproduces accurately the potential energy surface of the SCAN approximation of density functional theory for water, from low temperature and pressure to about 2400 K and 50 GPa, excluding the vapor stability region. The computational efficiency of the model makes it possible to predict its phase diagram using molecular dynamics. Satisfactory overall agreement with experimental results is obtained. The fluid phases, molecular and ionic, and all the stable ice polymorphs, ordered and disordered, are predicted correctly, with the exception of ice III and XV that are stable in experiments, but metastable in the model. The evolution of the atomic dynamics upon heating, as ice VII transforms first into ice.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

New tailored 2D-materials by self organization and photopolymerisation

(Nanowerk News) An international research team led by members from the Technical University of Munich, the Deutsches Museum, the Linköping University has developed a method to manufacture two-dimensional polymers with the thickness of a single molecule. The polymers are formed on a surface by the action of light. The discovery paves the way to new ultrathin and functional materials (Nature Chemistry, "On-surface photopolymerization of two-dimensional polymers ordered on the mesoscale").
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

CityU scientists make a breakthrough towards solving the structural mystery of glass

Glass is one of the most common subjects we see every day, but the detailed structure of this non-metallic and non-liquid material has always been a major mystery in science. A research team co-led by scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has successfully discovered that the amorphous and crystalline metallic glass have the same structural building blocks. And it is the connectivity between these blocks that distinguishes the crystalline and amorphous states of the material. The findings shed light on the understanding of glass structure.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental observation of non-Abelian topological charges and edge states

In the last few decades, topological phase1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 has emerged as a new classification of matter states beyond the Ginzburg–Landau symmetry-breaking paradigm. The underlying global invariant is usually well characterized by integers, such as Chern numbers or winding numbers—the Abelian charges12,13,14,15. Very recently, researchers proposed the notion of non-Abelian topological charges16,17,18,19, which possess non-commutative and fruitful braiding structures with multiple (more than one) bandgaps tangled together. Here we experimentally observe the non-Abelian topological charges in a time-reversal and inversion-symmetric transmission line network. The quaternion-valued non-Abelian topological charges are clearly mapped onto an eigenstate-frame sphere. Moreover, we find a non-Abelian quotient relation that provides a global perspective on the distribution of edge/domain-wall states. Our work opens the door towards characterization and manipulation of non-Abelian topological charges, which may lead to interesting observables such as trajectory-dependent Dirac/Weyl node collisions in two-dimensional systems16,17,20, admissible nodal line configurations in three dimensions16,19,20, and may provide insight into certain strongly correlated phases of twisted bilayer graphene21.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

Chemistry Nobel laureate Richard Ernst dies at 87

Swiss physical chemist Richard Ernst, who received the 1991 chemistry Nobel prize for his contributions to the development of high resolution nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, died at the age of 87 on 4 June. The International Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Society tweeted on 8 June that it was ‘mourning a loss of a giant of magnetic resonance’.
ScienceCosmos

The quantum microscope revolution is here

University of Queensland researchers have built a quantum microscope based on the strange phenomenon Albert Einstein once called “spooky action at a distance”. This new device takes advantage of quantum entanglement to illuminate living samples safely – unlike conventional microscopes, which use potentially damaging high-intensity light. Warwick Bowen, a quantum...