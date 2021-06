What may have seemed like a science-fiction fantasy only a generation ago – weird and imaginative concepts drawn in comics and portrayed in movies – are not only becoming a reality, but are constituting critical components of our nation’s overall Defense. In fact, due to a combination of exponential growth in computing power, highly accurate modeling and simulation, better efficiencies in testing, and ongoing leaps in scientific discovery, it could be said that the future has arrived. The old axiom of failing to prepare for future threats (wars) by remaining focused on previous ones takes on greater magnitude and dimension due to the accelerative nature of technological advancement and change.