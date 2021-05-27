Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

San Antonio, mayor included, calls out ESPN for overlooking the Spurs yet again

By Madalyn Mendoza
Beaumont Enterprise
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpurs fan or not, any mention of "Big Three" is usually synonymous with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, unless you're the social media folks at ESPN. Of course, there's also the Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, Sam Jones Tom Heinsohn. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman with the Chicago Bullls in the 1990s are also unforgettable. However, considering the Spurs trio is one of the most dominant in recent memory and still the winningnest playoffs squad, the network's latest flub is infuriating San Antonio, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

www.beaumontenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#San Antonio#Mayor Of Chicago#Big Three#The Boston Celtics#Playoffs#Espn#New York Times#Basketradaumus#Nets#Chicago Bullls#Spurs Fans#Spurs Play In Game#Mayor Ron Nirenberg#San Antonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Duncan Blocked Shaq Twice In College, 'Dominated' Robinson In Scrimmage

Tim Duncan was discovered in Virgin Islands in 1992. Duncan once blocked Shaquille O'Neal twice as a college freshman. The San Antonio Spurs legend also "dominated" David Robinson as a rookie in scrimmage. Tim Duncan’s Hall of Fame basketball journey wouldn’t be complete without the tremendous amount of stories detailing...
NBAdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies to face Spurs in play-in game Wednesday

No. 9 seed Memphis will host No. 10 San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
NBAchatsports.com

The Spurs will face the Memphis Grizzles in Game 1 of the Playin Tournament

The San Antonio Spurs are headed to the second annual NBA Playin Tournament as the West’s 10th seed and will be taking on the 9th seeded Memphis Grizzlies on the road, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in a tie-breaking match-up today. The game will be on Wednesday at to-be-determined time on ESPN. Having Monday and Tuesday off will represent the Spurs’ first two-day break since the All-Star Break.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns – Game #72

In what turned out to be an entertaining battle between third stringers, the Phoenix Suns edged the San Antonio Spurs, 123-121. A three-pointer by E’Twaun Moore with two seconds remaining proved to be the deciding shot. All in all, the Spurs have to be happy with how things played out....
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs have claimed DaQuan Jeffries off the waivers

The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly claimed swingman DaQuan Jeffries off the wires after he was waived by the Houston Rockets on May 13. Before his 13-game stint in Houston, he appeared in 21 games for the Sacramento Kings across the last two seasons. Jeffries was not with the Spurs...
NBAuwdawgpound.com

NBA Dawgs: End of Regular Season

And just like that, the regular season is over. Just about 5 months after it began. That means the playoffs are coming up for a number of your favorite former Huskies while the season is over for others. If you haven’t been following along with the NBA we’ll go through all of them in order of how their team ended up finishing. Which means first up is a certain player on the Eastern Conference #1 seed...
NBAchatsports.com

Spurs close regular season with exciting but meaningless loss to resting Suns

Against a Phoenix Suns squad that prioritized rest over chasing the West’s 1st seed, the near full strength Spurs failed to seize control of the game early. Despite heavy first half minutes from the team’s starters, with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl each playing 20 minutes in the first two quarters, the Spurs still found themselves down midway through the third quarter. With a playin game that actually matters looming in just two days, the Spurs relied on their bench the rest of the way, and though a late run made it interesting, they eventually fell 123-121.
NBAPounding The Rock

Happy birthday, Tony Parker

Today, the San Antonio Spurs superstar French guard celebrates his 39th birthday. Tony’s long and storied career with the Spurs involved four titles including taking the MVP honors in 2007. In addition, Tony made six All-Star appearances, two FIBA Europe Player of the Year, and a FIBA EuroBasket MVP. Known...
NBAtheshadowleague.com

#GOATTALK: Tim Duncan Is Much More Than The Greatest Power Forward Ever

The San Antonio Spurs retired Tim Duncan’s #21 in July of 2016, making him the eighth Spur in franchise history to have his jersey retired, alongside franschise greats like George “The Iceman” Gervin (44), David “The Admiral” Robinson (50), Sean Elliott (32), James Silas (13), Avery Johnson (6), Bruce Bowen (12) and Johnny Moore (00).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Keita Bates-Diop might be the real deal

For San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop, the numbers do not jump out, the play is not flashy, and he is unknown among pretty much all NBA fans outside of San Antonio. Heck, even some in San Antonio too. Nonetheless, Bates-Diop has quietly shown to the coaching staff in his limited minutes this season that he just might deserve a spot in the rotation next season.
NBAPounding The Rock

The best parts of the Spurs’ regular season finale loss to the Suns

The second game of the Spurs/Suns back-to-back was closer, but the good guys’ starters could not match the output of the Suns’ second stringers. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs in closing with 23 while Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. The Spurs starters got some burn in the regular season finale while Patty Mills got to rest ahead of their play-in game in two days.
NBAprojectspurs.com

Weekend Recap: Spurs Fall To Suns To Close Regular Season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, now setting their sights on the Play-in tournament for the chance to return to the NBA Playoffs. The losses see San Antonio close out the condensed 72-game 2020-21...
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs will enter play-in on four-game skid after loss to Suns

On the final play of one of the strangest regular seasons in Spurs history Sunday, Devin Vassell couldn’t get a final prayer off the ground. His potentially go-ahead 3-pointer was blocked by Phoenix’s Jalen Smith, preserving a 123-121 victory for the Suns at the AT&T Center. The ball wound up...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAexpressnews.com

For Spurs, a trying season is down to do or die

Five months that feel more like five years ago, the Spurs convened for training camp to commence what they already knew would be the most challenging NBA season any of them have faced. Seventy-two games, one COVID-19 outbreak, one death in the family, one departed All-Star and few days off...