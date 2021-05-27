Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Earliest known war driven by climate change, researchers say

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 61 human skeletons unearthed in the Nile Valley in the 1960s in what is now Sudan have long been regarded as the earliest evidence of organized warfare between humans. The remains uncovered at Jebel Sahaba, which are more than 13,000 years old, show injuries sustained as a result of brutal and intense violence — mainly puncture wounds from weapons such as spears and arrows.

abc17news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#War#Fish#France#Climate Research#Scientific Methods#Scientific Reports#Study Animals#Cnrs#Earth#Organized Warfare#Interpersonal Violence#Northern Hemisphere#Sudan#United Kingdom#Blunt Force Trauma#People#Women#Bone Fractures#Jebel Sahaba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Environmentsimivalleyacorn.com

Senior takes note of climate change

I would like to thank Chris McAdamis and Alexandra Masci for their letters, as well as for the work they do. As a senior citizen who spent 50 years as a registered Republican from 1970 to 2020, I appreciate their perspectives and analyses. Let me first say, I was blessed...
Environmentrenewanews.com

Reversing Climate Change – Future Foundation

By John Benson As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, one of the positive things we have demonstrated is how far humanity will go to preserve human life. We could have allowed the virus to run its course, and several tens of millions human deaths and a decade or two later we would have reached herd immunity. Instead we used our bio-tech tools and developed a series of vaccines in record time. In the U.S…
Environmentmcdonoughvoice.com

Balanced treatment on the subject of climate change

Thank you for printing the recent opinion article ("An Obama scientist debunks the climate doom-mongers," May 19, 2021) by Mark Thiessen. I found his balanced treatment of the subject matter (climate change) a welcome contrast to the usual one-sided, alarmist opinions typically published these days on this topic.
WorldNew Scientist

Stepped platforms in Mesopotamia were the oldest known war memorial

An earthen mound in what is now Syria may be the oldest known war memorial in the world, constructed before 2300 BC. The remains of foot soldiers and charioteers were buried in distinct clusters in a monument made of piled-up soil. However, it is not clear if they belonged to the winning or losing side, or what the conflict was about.
Chinatheness.com

Global Action To Prevent Climate Change

The famous “12 years to stop global warming” notion refers to what it would take to stay below 1.5C warming, because below that level we can avoid major outcomes from climate change. That means getting close to net zero by 2030, which is absolutely not going to happen. Failing that the next goal is to stay below 2C warming. For that we likely need to get to net zero by 2050. That is possible, but will be extremely difficult.
U.S. PoliticsBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: No time for culture wars on climate change

Mr. Jim Lee ("Trump's good choice on the Paris Accord, May 21) is simply and tragically wrong about climate change science. These and similar errors are promoted and sponsored by Exxon and other corporations. NASA shows the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists — 97 percent — agree that...
Environmenttrinityjournal.com

Roasting resident climate change deniers

Richard Jeans and Ray Schar, please allow me to set the record straight. My name is Megan, I am 29 years old (and will therefore feel the spiraling and worsening effects of climate change for my entire life) and I have a bachelor’s degree in Geoscience (with a concentration in Paleoclimatology) from Skidmore College and I have a master’s degree in Energy and Environmental Analysis from Boston University. I’ve grown so weary of you two spreading outright egregiously erroneous “opinions” on climate change that I will not stay silent. You are spewing garbage and I now must volunteer my precious time to publicly refute you.
AnimalsBird Life International

Latest research: petrels divided, vultures pushed together by climate change

Biodiversity isn’t just about the number of species – it’s also about genetic diversity within a species. Having a diverse range of genes allows species to adapt to a changing world, and the differences between populations can tell us a lot about a species’ history. Cook’s Petrel Pterodroma cookii (Vulnerable) is a small seabird that breeds only in New Zealand. Formerly widespread, its range has contracted dramatically with the growth of human populations, and the bird now breeds on just two offshore islands at opposite ends of New Zealand: Codfish Island and Little Barrier Island. A new study used DNA sequencing to confirm that the two populations are separate subspecies that historically occupied different areas of the mainland – and should be treated as such. From now on, any translocations to the South Island should be sourced from Codfish Island, and future translocations to the North Island should continue to be sourced from Little Barrier Island only.
Environmentlabmanager.com

The Impact of Clouds on Climate Change

Reducing the effects of climate change to our planet is considered by many to be one of the greatest scientific challenges of this generation. Climate change can influence ocean acidity, sea level and temperature, the frequency of extreme weather events, and more. However, due to many variables and factors that are difficult to analyze, current climate models vary in their projections on the severity of how the planet will be impacted in the years to come.
Sciencelabmanager.com

Some Eukaryotes Thriving With Climate Change

Woods Hole, MA — May 27, 2021 — With the expansion of oxygen-depleted waters in the oceans due to climate change, some species of foraminifera (forams, a type of protist or single-celled eukaryote) that thrive in those conditions could be big winners, biologically speaking. A new paper that examines two...
AgricultureFood Tank

Virginia Tech Research Explores Climate Change and the Future of Food in Nepal

When you think of Nepal, you might imagine people climbing Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain above sea level. However, people aren’t the only ones scaling the vast and varied elevations of the Southeast Asian country—so are invasive weeds. Recent research from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Feed...
AgricultureScience Daily

Plant competition during climate change

How plants cope with stress factors has already been broadly researched. Yet what happens when a plant is confronted with two stressors simultaneously? A research team working with Simon Haberstroh and Prof. Dr. Christiane Werner of the Chair of Ecosystem Physiology at the Institute of Forest Sciences and Natural Resources (UNR) of the University of Freiburg is investigating this. Together with colleagues from the Forest Research Center of the School of Agriculture of the University of Lisbon in Portugal and the Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology -- KIT, they have published their findings in the specialist journal New Phytologist.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

OVERDUE CLIMATE CHANGE PLANNING ADJUSTMENT

About the author: Dennis G. RobertsPresident of Energy Efficiency Done RightPresident of Advantage Window Systems IncorporatedConsultant to Gerson Lehrman Group andTGR Research for Energy... Planet earth is not getting the climate change results planned or paid for and the needed changes are not complex. The science now is far better...
Tunbridge, VTourherald.com

Climate Change Needs Attention

Here we are, well into the downhill slide of the tipping point. Yes, talking about our climate emergency. May 13 Herald’s front page stories both “Logging in Vermont” and Tunbridge use of human impact on trails was a surprise. What now do us humans do to fight the warming? Well here in Vermont the USFS needs to hit the pause […]