Locus said that it will use the funds for improving geographical reach and building its research and development team to expand the product line. Supply chain technology startup Locus on Thursday announced that it has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. The funding also saw the participation of Qualcomm Ventures LLC and existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge. Noted angel investors Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs; Kunal Shah, CEO of Cred; Raju Reddy, founder of Sierra Atlantic; and Deb Deep Sengupta, former President & MD, SAP South Asia; also participated in the round.