Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why ‘Friends’ Cast Didn’t Do a Scripted Reunion – Or Even a New Scripted Scene in HBO Max Special

By Andi Ortiz, Jennifer Maas
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WARNING: This post contains light spoilers from “Friends: The Reunion”. When it was first announced that a “Friends” reunion was happening, most fans couldn’t have BEEN any more excited. But for those hoping for an entirely new episode, similar to the “Parks and Recreation” reunion last year, the special could’ve been a bit disappointing. Here’s the truth though: a scripted reunion was never even really considered.

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#We Are Your Friends#Scripted Aspect#Light Spoilers#Sort#Truth#Kids#Present Day#Parks And Recreation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesava360.com

14 Things We Learned From The Friends Reunion On HBO Max

At long last, the has arrived on HBO Max. When first announced, the special was originally going to debut in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic kept that from happening, but eventually, the cast of the iconic sitcom was able to reunite–complete with a socially distanced audience–to look back on the series that ran for a decade.
TV Seriesmynewsla.com

`Friends’ Reunion Special Premiering On HBO Max Thursday

The wait is almost over for “Friends” fans. HBO Max will begin streaming a much-anticipated reunion of the classic sit-com’s cast Thursday. “Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six stars of the much-loved comedy — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The gathering...
TV Seriesthelaughbutton.com

This Week in Comedy: The cast of “Friends” reunite on HBO Max

This Week in Comedy: It’s been 17 years since we last saw the cast of Friends together. And now, they’ve all teamed up for a new reunion special. In Friends: The Reunion, which premieres on HBO Max this week, watch them revisit old sets, read some of their favorite scenes, look back at some of their favorite moments, and even welcome guest stars including James Corden, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Maggie Wheeler, Elliott Gould, Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafzai, and BTS.
TV SeriesPosted by
Fox News

'Friends' cast opens up about 'emotional' reunion for HBO Max special: 'We just started crying'

There was laughter and many tears when the "Friends" cast returned to set for the anticipated reunion special coming to HBO Max. Just days ahead of the special's May 27 release, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry joined "Good Morning America" host Amy Robach on Tuesday for an interview about how it felt to join forces on screen for the first time since the iconic sitcom ended in 2004.
TV SeriesElle

How To Watch Friends: The Reunion as Soon as It Drops on HBO Max

The calendar may read 2021, but early 2000s nostalgia is in full force: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating again, mom jeans are everywhere, and a new episode of Friends is airing—in this case, a reunion special. The highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27; the reunion marks nearly 27 years since the show first aired on NBC in September 1994.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion is for die-hard fans only

Seventeen years is odd timing for a reunion, so you kind of have to wonder what inspired HBO Max to get the old Friends gang back together. Other than the fact that everything old is new again, or more likely, the recent deal in which WarnerMedia bought the series’ streaming rights from Netflix to air its 236 episodes on HBO Max. But unlike other series that tried to pick up where they left off (Spectrum’s unwise Mad About You reboot) or start over with a mostly new cast (Peacock’s inspired new take on Saved By The Bell), the cast and creators of Friends decided to go the route of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air by revisiting familiar material. Friends: The Reunion is a self-aggrandizing celebration of a long-gone but still beloved show.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Friends: The Reunion Premieres on HBO Max, Amazon Buys MGM Studios | The Tonight Show

Jimmy addresses the Friends: The Reunion special becoming available on HBO Max. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:...
TV & VideosDecider

Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow Duet “Smelly Cat” in HBO Max’s ‘Friends’ Reunion

The hype around Friends: The Reunion is real. Fans have waited 17 years to see all six leads together again—and that’s partly due to COVID-19. We all got super excited about this reunion when it was announced in February 2020, and then the world fell apart. But now, after a year of delays, the reunion is so close that its metaphorically in the apartment across the hall—and it was worth the wait. The super-sized reunion special is packed with so many memories, bloopers, reveals, and superstar guest stars—including Lady Gaga.
Entertainmenttuipster.com

Review: For all its weepiness, "Friends: The Reunion" on HBO Max is an emotionally satisfying reminiscence featuring not only the original cast members but a number of guest "surprises"

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Review: The One With a Big Dose of Sentimentality. An HBO Max reunion special features not only Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but David Beckham, Malala and more. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. BTS...
TV SeriesPosted by
Vice

HBO Max's ‘Friends’ Reunion: The One Where They Test the Limits of Nostalgia

Even 17 years after its 236-episode run from 1994 to 2004, Friends is still basically the television sitcom equivalent of McDonalds. While it received 62 Emmy nominations and averaged over 20 million regular viewers per week when it was airing, USA Today reported in 2015 that it was still earning around $1 billion in syndication money per year, which the site estimated amounted to a yearly $20 million payout to stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. In 2018, Netflix shelled out $100 million to keep the show on the service for a year, while WarnerMedia forked over an estimated $425 million to host the show on HBOMax for half a decade.
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC News

HBO Max's 'Friends: The Reunion' revels in fan service and reminds us why it was must see TV

The “Friends'' reunion special, which brings back the cast of the much-beloved ‘90s sitcom, opens with the six cast members walking gingerly onto the show’s reconstructed set, marveling at the memories forged in its ludicrously large apartments and perfectly third-place-ish café, Central Perk. “Look at all of us,” Matthew Perry, who played the witticism-loaded Chandler Bing, says to his five co-stars as they wander around, looking at props and furniture.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Review: Much Hyped, Filler-Packed HBO Max Special Is For Hard-Core Fans Only

They’re really back, for better or worse. Here’s the skinny: If you are one of the millions of Friends fans out there, then the Friends: The Reunion special debuting Thursday on HBO Max is exactly the fix you have been craving since the NBC sitcom went off the air in 2004. However, if you don’t have a standing order at Central Perk, you’ll probably want to skip the much-hyped, almost two-hour-long shindig that is way more filler than killer, to put it kindly.