Why ‘Friends’ Cast Didn’t Do a Scripted Reunion – Or Even a New Scripted Scene in HBO Max Special

Seventeen years is odd timing for a reunion, so you kind of have to wonder what inspired HBO Max to get the old Friends gang back together. Other than the fact that everything old is new again, or more likely, the recent deal in which WarnerMedia bought the series’ streaming rights from Netflix to air its 236 episodes on HBO Max. But unlike other series that tried to pick up where they left off (Spectrum’s unwise Mad About You reboot) or start over with a mostly new cast (Peacock’s inspired new take on Saved By The Bell), the cast and creators of Friends decided to go the route of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air by revisiting familiar material. Friends: The Reunion is a self-aggrandizing celebration of a long-gone but still beloved show.