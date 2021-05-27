Watch Brendan Bayliss & Jennifer Hartswick Cover Phish’s ‘Twist’

In April, Bob Weir announced that he would be heading out to the Centennial State for four nights of canine revelry, outfitted not only with his brotherly band, but with the newly acquired Wolf Pack in tow. Starting off with two mid-week shows at the musical mecca of Red Rocks Amphitheatre and ending with two more nights in the mountain serenity of Vail, Colorado at The Gerald Ford Amphitheater, Weir would be accompanied by the usual suspects in tympanic master Jay Lane on drums and Don Was on bass. In addition, Dead and Company confidant Jeff Chimenti would join the outing handling piano duties. As if this lineup were not enough, the addition of the Wolf Pack promised to pull anyone over who was on the fence about securing tickets for any night they could get their hands on. Consisting of giant talent in Greg Leisz on pedal steel, Sheldon Brown on woodwinds, trombonist Adam Theis, violinist Mads Tolling, and cellist Alex Kelly, this newest addition to the Weir arsenal has not only made what fans love in Bob Weir better, but shows the continued drive of the band master to keep creating and doing more even as a septuagenarian. To make things more interesting, this would be the first time that The Wolf Pack would be playing in front of a live audience, their only other performances being webcasts from Weir’s TRL Studios in February. These events would also mark the band’s first return to the stage in over a year and a half. To say anticipation was high would be an understatement for any Deadhead who had come through the pandemic and was ready to continue carrying the tie-dyed torch and get down with their fellow congregate of the counterculture.