Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal Judge Nixes Proposed Monsanto Glysophate Settlement, Deepening Black Hole for Bayer

By Yves Smith
naked capitalism
 6 days ago

We are stepping on Jerri-Lynn’s toes a bit, since she has been following Monsanto litigation closely. Today we are providing an update on a effort to settle a large group of pending and potential cases. The short version is that this effort, like an earlier attempt, was rejected by Federal judge in the Northern District of California. We’ve embedded his order at the end of this post.

www.nakedcapitalism.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Black Hole#Fda Approval#Federal Case Law#Consumer Debt#German#Volte#Monsanto Co#Court Of Appeal#Bayer Board Members#Who#Monsanto Litigation#Federal Judge#Federal Law#Shareholder Approval#Lawsuit Targets Bank#Consumer Lawsuits#Company#Legal Losses#Stock Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
Related
Cancerno-tillfarmer.com

Bayer to Rethink Roundup After Judge Nixes $2 Billion Settlement

Bayer said on Wednesday it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer. The company also said it will reassess its efforts to settle around...
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Bayer’s Struggle to End Monsanto Litigation Debacle Drags On (2)

Bayer AG ’s proposal to pay as much as $2 billion to resolve future claims that its Roundup weed killer causes cancer was rejected by a U.S. judge, further compounding its struggle to wrap up litigation inherited from the acquisition of Monsanto Co. U.S. District Judge. Vince Chhabria. on Wednesday...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

Fears Nachawati Trial Lawyers Praise Judge's Denial Of Bayer's Flawed Proposal To Settle Cancer Claims Linked To Weed Killer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers from Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm praised a federal judge's ruling today that rejected a settlement from Bayer AG that would have limited future lawsuits from cancer victims exposed to the weed killer Roundup. Fears Nachawati represents thousands of cancer victims...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

'Glaring flaws': Judge nixes attempted Roundup settlement

A federal judge yesterday rejected an attempt by an agribusiness giant to settle cancer claims related to its Roundup weedkiller. The proposed $2 billion deal from Bayer AG, which now owns Monsanto Co., would have settled future lawsuits over health impacts from the herbicide, covering potential class-action plaintiffs who have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and have not yet sued and those who used Roundup before February and have not yet been diagnosed with the cancer.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Bayer says it will reconsider ‘the future of glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market’ after a federal judge rejected its $2 billion settlement proposal to resolve pending and future cancer lawsuits

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer said on [May 26] it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer.
Congress & Courtsgrainews.ca

U.S. judge rejects Roundup settlement plan as ‘unreasonable’

Reuters — A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s US$2 billion class action proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Judge nixes Bayer's $2B Roundup litigation plan for 'closure'

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion class-action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were "clearly unreasonable." U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal "would accomplish a lot for...
Lawcorporatecrimereporter.com

Judge Chhabria Again Turns Down Effort to Settle Bayer Monsanto Roundup Future Claims

A federal judge in California has once again turned down an effort to settle potential future cancer claims against Bayer’s Monsanto over it’s Roundup weed killer. Judge Vince Chhabria rejected the settlement, dealing a major blow to Bayer Monsanto and to those class action attorneys who initiated the proposal, led by Elizabeth Cabraser and Sam Issacharoff.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

As Bayer awaits ruling on its $2 billion glyphosate settlement proposal, judge floats idea of adding controversial safety warning label

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A U.S. judge suggested on [May 19] that Bayer include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed $2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer.
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge in $2B Roundup Settlement Recommends Bayer Add a Warning Label

A U.S. judge suggested on Wednesday that Bayer AG include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed $2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco to give preliminary approval for the settlement...