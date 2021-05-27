Federal Judge Nixes Proposed Monsanto Glysophate Settlement, Deepening Black Hole for Bayer

A federal judge yesterday rejected an attempt by an agribusiness giant to settle cancer claims related to its Roundup weedkiller. The proposed $2 billion deal from Bayer AG, which now owns Monsanto Co., would have settled future lawsuits over health impacts from the herbicide, covering potential class-action plaintiffs who have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and have not yet sued and those who used Roundup before February and have not yet been diagnosed with the cancer.