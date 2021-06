People are also wondering if Tucker Carlson has been secretly vaccinated as he makes false, fearmongering statements about COVID vaccinations and encourages his viewers to bully people who take whatever COVID precautions make them feel safe. Several of his Fox News colleagues, on the other hand, have taken a different approach on the air. The whole Fox & Friends trio — Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade — all announced that they had been vaccinated and were relieved about it, with Doocy adding that those who refuse to get the vaccine are “in peril.”