Roku Channel to Stream Saban Films for Free Within 3 Months After Release in Theaters

By Brian Welk
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roku and Saban Films have struck a deal in which select films from Saban’s 2021 slate will stream on the Roku Channel within three months after its theatrical run. The films will stream for free on Roku’s ad-supported Roku Channel, and not only is it yet another shift in the windows for theatrical films, it’s also the first pay-one licensing agreement for Roku. And the titles will be available in the U.S. and Canada after a theatrical run and a home entertainment release.

TheWrap

TheWrap

