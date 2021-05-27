Roku Channel to Stream Saban Films for Free Within 3 Months After Release in Theaters

It’s Pride Month, which means, for some, vodka cranberries, gaudy Target merch, and wandering around for water beneath the scalding (but inclusive!) sun. Pride Month is also an opportunity to better get in touch with LGBTQ+ history and art, beyond new releases like the second season of Love, Victor or the gay character in Cruella. The Criterion Channel, the Criterion Collection’s streaming site that specializes in classic, art house, foreign, and independent cinema, has an exceptional library of LGBTQ+ related titles to watch this month, films that plumb the depths of questions about representation, as well as thornier interrogations in race, class, and gender. Through art, we’re able to not only see ourselves, but interrogate what representation means and what its possibilities are. These are still issues and questions we are addressing in the community today, and these films show us historical precedent to engaging with these ideas. Here are three titles you should check out, available to stream on the Criterion Channel.