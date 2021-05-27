This TikTok Fashionista Dropped The Cutest Collab With Amazon’s The Drop
Given that I make my own fashion content on TikTok, I’m definitely particular about who I follow. Unlike Instagram, TikTok isn’t one of those social media platforms where I feel obligated to follow certain people just to be nice. I only follow the creators whose content I genuinely, absolutely love—and Jeneé of @highlowluxxe is one of them, if not my number one fave. That’s why I’m over the moon for her collection with Amazon The Drop, full of chic summer pieces I can’t add to my cart fast enough.stylecaster.com