This TikTok Fashionista Dropped The Cutest Collab With Amazon’s The Drop

Have a kid? They’re probably into screens. Of course, we are too, because technology expands our world, connects us and is fun! If you love the latest and greatest like us, you already know the tech gurus at Amazon make impossibly good tablets for younger kids, ages 3-7, with their line of Fire Kids tablets. Good news: Now we don’t have to be bummed once they age out of this innovative device—Amazon is rolling out all-new tablets that are tailored to older kids, ages 6-12! Amazon has our backs, too, because if you have a Fire Kids tablet, you can upgrade to Fire Kids Pro through the Amazon Trade-In program with a 20 percent discount. Read on to learn more about what makes the new Fire Kids Pro tablet line jaw-droppingly cool.