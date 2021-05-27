Cancel
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
NWI.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government's initial estimate. The recovery from last year's deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year, helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.

