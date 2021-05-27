3 Tips to Accelerate SASE

It’s no secret that Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has been a bit of a hot topic recently – and it’s for good reason. In a recent study by Gartner, it is estimated that by 2024, 40% of enterprises will have explicit strategies to adopt a SASE approach. As we move towards a more long-term remote, hybrid, “work from anywhere” environment, the need for cloud-delivered secure connectivity is a must. Our customers are struggling to connect their users to the data and applications they need to be productive, while at the same time protecting against dynamic threats and securing new threat vectors. Bottom line, if you are not having a conversation with your customers about SASE, then they are probably talking to someone else. For all our #CiscoSecurePartners who are wondering where to start, here are three tips you can use to accelerate your customer’s SASE transition.