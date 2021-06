Portugal’s prime minister has been accused of mixed messaging around the Champions League final after he allowed thousands of English football fans to breach social distancing measures over the bank holiday weekend in Porto.The match – which was played between Chelsea and Manchester City, and won by the former – attracted maskless crowds who were pictured drinking and chanting on streets despite it currently being prohibited to consume alcohol outside of licensed venues in Portugal.Various politicians have urged António Costa, the PM, to apologise to Portuguese people as a result. Rui Rio, the leader of the opposition, wrote on Twitter:...