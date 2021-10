A resource center for the Asian-American community that will provide member services, health education and support to people eligible for Medicare is now open in Doraville. Officials from UnitedHealthcare celebrated the grand opening of its Asian Resource Center Oct. 6 and described the storefront, located inside of the Peachtree Pavilion Shopping Center, as a one-stop place for education, help and resources for Asian-American Medicare recipients in DeKalb County and beyond.

DORAVILLE, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO