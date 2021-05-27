Meet one of the performers who makes the Scarborough Renaissance Festival a North Texas destination
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — If you like the idea of a theme park where the theming is so immersive, you might forget you’re in the year 2021, and have an appreciation for all things fantasy and nerdy, 16th century style, you might love the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. The annual event held about 30 miles south of Dallas in the city of Waxahachie celebrates its 40th season this year after canceling the event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.spectrumlocalnews.com