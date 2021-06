THE PORT ARTHUR HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS A COVID-19 RELATED DEATH FOR NEDERLAND. It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 related death for Nederland. The individual was a White Male between the age ranges of 45-50. It has not been determined if this individual had underlying health conditions. The Health Department has reported Twenty-nine (29) COVID-19 related deaths for Nederland since the beginning of this pandemic.