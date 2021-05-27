This Roomba robot vacuum is so cheap we thought it was a mistake

With so many robot vacuums on the market, it feels almost impossible to sift through them all and narrow it down to the perfect one for your specific needs. Whether you’re shopping for a robot vacuum for the first time or are a high-tech sweeper veteran looking for an upgrade, we’re here to help you find the right robot vacuum for you. Keep scrolling for an outline of all the best features so you know you’ll end up with the Roborock vacuum that is best for your home.