This Roomba robot vacuum is so cheap we thought it was a mistake
With Memorial Day sales in full swing, we've found an amazing Roomba robot vacuum deal for you. If you're keen to never have to vacuum your home manually again then the iRobot Roomba 670 is the one for you. Ordinarily priced at $330, it's down to just $190 right now, saving you a massive $140. It's ideal for everything from carpets, where it can tackle pet hair, to hardwood floors and it's going to change your life providing you snap it up before stock runs out.