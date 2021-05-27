Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Roomba robot vacuum is so cheap we thought it was a mistake

Digital Trends
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Memorial Day sales in full swing, we’ve found an amazing Roomba robot vacuum deal for you. If you’re keen to never have to vacuum your home manually again then the iRobot Roomba 670 is the one for you. Ordinarily priced at $330, it’s down to just $190 right now, saving you a massive $140. It’s ideal for everything from carpets, where it can tackle pet hair, to hardwood floors and it’s going to change your life providing you snap it up before stock runs out.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irobot Roomba#Long Hair#Work From Home#Pet#Digital Trends#Roomba Robot#Robot Vacuums#Carpets#Dust#Pet Hair#Tricky Parts#Suctions Dirt#Floors#Debris#Corners#Brand#Google Assistant Voice#Stock#High Traffic Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Google
News Break
Walmart
Related
Electronicsmarthastewart.com

Shoppers Call This Two-in-One Shark Vacuum Mop the "Best Invention"—and It's Just $100 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Scrubbing down the house requires many cleaning tools and gadgets. You likely own a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner alongside textured sponges, a mop and a bucket, and grout cleaner, and while all of those items are integral to sufficient cleaning, they sure do take up a lot of space.
ElectronicsPosted by
FIRST For Women

How to Choose the Right Roborock Vacuum: Robot Vacuum Buyers Guide

With so many robot vacuums on the market, it feels almost impossible to sift through them all and narrow it down to the perfect one for your specific needs. Whether you’re shopping for a robot vacuum for the first time or are a high-tech sweeper veteran looking for an upgrade, we’re here to help you find the right robot vacuum for you. Keep scrolling for an outline of all the best features so you know you’ll end up with the Roborock vacuum that is best for your home.
ElectronicsDaily Press

Roomba vs. Ecovacs: Which robotic vacuum cleaner should I buy?

Whether you loathe them or love them, household chores are an inevitable part of our daily lives. Robotic vacuum cleaners have caught on in the last few years, and it's easy to understand why. Perhaps the most notable benefit of owning a robotic vacuum is that it can significantly ease your workload while making your daily chores more manageable. With many great options out there, choosing the right one can be a bit of a challenge.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Deal: Get ABIR X6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $207 (Original Price $280)

ABIR X6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner which generally retails for $280 is now available at a discounted price of $207.60 only at AliExpress. ABIR X6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $207.60 (after discount)@AliExpress. ABIR X6 Robot Vacuum cleaner comes with an advanced triple navigation system that includes a camera, VSLAM, and SLAM...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Roomba sale knocks up to $250 off our favorite robot vacs

Memorial Day weekend is almost here and if you're shopping for a new vacuum, we've found the perfect Memorial Day sales for you. For a limited time, you can get the Roomba s9+ bundled with the Braava jet m6 for $1,349.99. That's $200 off and one of the best robot vacuum deals we've ever seen. It's also the second-lowest price we've seen for this specific bundle. We especially like this deal because both the Roomba s9+ and the Braava jet m6 won our Editor's Choice award.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Dreame Bot L10 Pro Review: A robot vacuum newcomer that cleans well

“Two lasers and lidar technology enable this robot vacuum to clean without having to be babysat.”. Suction power could be stronger in "standard" mode. Dreame Technology may not be a household name, but you’ll be hearing more buzz about the company as the Xiaomi subbrand continues to infiltrate the robot vacuum market. The Dreame Bot L10 Pro, one of the company’s newest bots, touts superior navigation thanks to its light detection and ranging lidar sensor. It also avoids pesky obstacles in its tracks with the help of two lasers.
ElectronicsOrlando Sentinel

Best robot vacuums of 2021

Robot vacuums work in conjunction with traditional vacuum cleaners to keep carpets and hard floors clean. Using built-in technology and mapping features, they operate mostly independently of their owner. Easy to use, convenient and quiet, these machines are a great addition to any household. But when it comes to deciding...
ElectronicsZDNet

Best robot vacuum 2021: Roomba isn't your only option

I have tried many robot vacuums for the office -- and home -- over the past few years, and some of them really stand out with their superb features and capabilities. Vacuuming is important to remove dust, debris, and allergens from your space, and keep your floor looking its best. If you have never tried an automatic robot vacuum to sweep, mop, or scrub your floors, here are some of the best robot vacuums for all floor types and floor plans. These blow the iRobot Roomba S9, the iRobot Roomba 675, and the Eufy Robovac G30 out of the water.
LifestyleGear Patrol

You Might Soon Find Yourself Brushing Your Teeth With a Dyson

If there's one brand that we love that's all about keeping your home clean, it's Dyson. From its legendary vacuums to its crazy-expensive air purifiers, the brand has been known to keep things clean. Now, however, it appears Dyson is working on finding a way to help people improve their oral cleanliness as well.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon’s Memorial Day Home Sale Is Full of Rare Finds, from a $100 Robot Vacuum to Le Creuset Discounts

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. No matter what your Memorial Day plans are — whether you're hitting the beach, having an intimate family barbeque, or simply relaxing on your day off — shopping may not be top of mind, but it should at least be on your radar. After all, Memorial Day weekend typically comes with some of the best discounts of the season, especially on home essentials.
Electronicstechbargains.com

eufy RoboVac 12 BoostIQ 1500Pa Robot Vacuum Cleaner w/ $10GC $139.99

Deal of the Day. Newegg has the eufy RoboVac 12 BoostIQ 1500Pa Robot Vacuum Cleaner w/ $10 Newegg Gift Card for a low $139.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "93XRD76" (Exp Soon). This normally retails for $240 so you are saving $100 off list price and is $10 less than the lowest price we have ever posted.
ElectronicsPeople

Amazon Is Giving You Just 24 Hours to Score a Robot Vacuum for 50% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been holding out on snagging a robot vacuum because they're too expensive, today's the day you don't have to wait any longer. Thanks to Amazon's Deal of the Day, a fleet of Coredy robot vacuums have been discounted — with markdowns up to 50 percent off on highly reviewed models.