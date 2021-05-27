Garden smarter, not harder

Reiman Gardens popular fall celebration is back with even more spooky fun! With 1,000+ intricately carved Jack-O-Lanterns, magic shows, candy, chemistry experiments, jugglers, cosplay and so much more. Wear your favorite costume and join in the fun. Friday, October 15, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Jack-O-Lantern Sneak Peek (Be the first to see the Jack-O-Lanterns at their freshest. No candy, shows or other entertainment on this night.) Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Spirits in the Gardens Event Nights Details about the event: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ISU SCUM – Chemistry Shows, Simon Says in the Gardens, ISU Juggling and Unicycling Club, and the ISU Cosplay Club 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. See amazing Jack-O-Lanterns, Hollusion hologram projections (best after sunset), glowing orbs, and the Sycamore Falls lighted tower. Visit our Candy Factory on the Events Plaza to collect treats and non-candy items from our whimsical candy slides. Treats will be available all evening! Popular magician Christian Manahl returns with shows at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Garden Room at the end of the path. Don’t miss this comical, fast-paced, magical fun for all ages! A local community group will be selling prepackaged snacks and warm drinks as a fundraiser near Lake Helen. Cost: $10 Adult General Public, $8 Adult Members & ISU Students, $5 Youth (ages 2-12), free for Youth under 2 Registration is now open. Timed tickets will be for a specific day and entry time window; daily capacity will be limited. Buy your tickets early, as popular time slots sell out quickly! Tickets must be purchased online and not in person or over the phone. Tickets are not refundable, but can be given to someone else for the same date, time and price category you registered. Last entry is 9:00 p.m. Event will take place rain, snow or shine. You should receive an email with your confirmation number that you will use to check in. Check in will be at the East Entrance bridge using your confirmation number or name. For questions or concerns, please contact Conference Services. Preferred communication method is by email at registrations@iastate.edu. Can also be reached at 515-294-6222 during business hours, Monday – Friday, 7:30 – 4:30 p.m. Please note: Reiman Gardens will close early at 4:00 p.m. to setup for Spirits in the Gardens on the following days: Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO