Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks rookie's mom tears up as MSG crowd chants his name after electric alley-oop

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd chanted Obi Toppin’s name during the Knicks’ second-half comeback over the Hawks on Wednesday night, Roni Toppin wiped away tears. Roni, Obi Toppin’s mother, took in the scene from inside the Garden as 15 thousand fans cheered his name following an electric alley-oop dunk that put New York ahead by six in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Roni wiped away tears with the Garden in a frenzy during what would become the team’s first playoff win in eight years.

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#The Knicks#Madison Square Garden#Alley#Hawks#Msg#The New York Post#Sportscenter#Square#Pic#Electric Alley Oop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Cheapest Knicks-Hawks tickets at MSG could be around $1,000

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but playoff tickets won’t come cheap. There are plenty of fans out there who want to be in Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be financially feasible for most regular Joes.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAchatsports.com

What's Elfrid Payton's role for the Knicks in the playoffs?

Celtics guard Romeo Langford drives to the basket as Knicks guard Elfrid Payton defends during the second half of an NBA game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Credit: AP/Vincent Carchietta. One question certainly facing the Knicks entering the postseason: What is going on with Elfrid Payton? The Knicks point...
NBAWMAZ

Atlanta Hawks face New York Knicks in playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks played a fantastic regular season. After starting 14-20, the team fired head coach Lloyd Pierce. Assistant Nate McMillan took over in interim and led the Hawks to a 27-11 record to finish the regular season. The Hawks secured the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They are locked into playing the New York Knicks, who secured the four seed and home court advantage in the first round after beating the Boston Celtics, Sunday.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Knicks' Julius Randle named NBA's Most Improved Player

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle won the NBA's Most Improved Player award for 2020-21 Tuesday. Randle received 98 of the 100 first-place votes for the award from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, according to the NBA. Randle (493 points) was left off one ballot. In his seventh...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 matchups that will decide the series

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks are set to face off in what might be the most tightly contested first-round series of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Both New York and Atlanta are two of the hottest teams in the league. Over their last 15 games, the Knicks have gone 11-4 while the Hawks are 10-5. They finished the season with the same record: 41-31.
NBAchatsports.com

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBANBA

Series preview: Playoff newbies Knicks, Hawks ready to keep late rolls going

Going from playoffs to playoffs, both the Knicks and the Hawks will be bringing crews short on postseason experience into their best-of-seven series. We’re not talking Sacramento Kings-like (15 years and counting), but New York last reached the playoffs in 2013 and Atlanta hasn’t appeared since 2016. What changed? Their...
NBAPosted by
Daily News

5 storylines to follow as Knicks get set for first-round showdown vs. Hawks

The Hawks aren’t the juiciest matchup for the Knicks. They didn’t have an All-Star this season, and largely operated out of the spotlight as a smallish market team. Nobody is giving them a chance to win the NBA title, similar to the Knicks. But there are intriguing storylines to this 4-v-5 series, the type of narratives that add to the entertainment and drama. Here are five to ingest. Who is ...
NBANew York Post

It’s time for the Knicks to bench Elfrid Payton

The coach has been resolute in his belief about the player. He has been defiant about it. Ever since Knicks fans were allowed back into Madison Square Garden Feb. 23 for what has been a genuine doe-eyed love fest for 22 games, there hardly has been a discouraging or disparaging word directed at any of the local heroes clad in home white (or blue, or black).
NBAYardbarker

Knicks Fans Go Wild, Chant "We Want Brooklyn" After Playoff Victory At MSG

After years of torment, New York Knicks fans finally have something to cheer about. After dropping Game 1 against Utah Atlanta Hawks, the Knickerbockers avoided a disastrous situation, evening up the series with their first playoff win since 2013. Fans, who were clearly hyped up, took to the streets in...