During World War II, about 20,000 Chinese Americans served in the United States Armed Forces as well as other aspects of the war effort across all theaters of conflict. According to the 1940 Census, this represented over a quarter of the 77,000 Chinese people living in the United States at the time. Just over 60% were U.S. native-born citizens. Those born in China were denied citizenship, while all Chinese Americans faced discrimination and challenges to property ownership, voting, and other rights. Despite these barriers based on discrimination and racism, many Chinese Americans answered the call to serve.