EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today announced that Ezra Y. Yacob will become EOG's Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors, and that Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., EOG's Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed to the additional role of President. Both promotions will be effective October 1, 2021. After 42 years with the company and serving as CEO since 2013, William R. "Bill" Thomas will retire and assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board as part of the succession plan.