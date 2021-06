Due to quarantine restrictions, Ironman UK, set for July 4, will not allow pro athletes to travel from outside of England to compete. “Given the ongoing changes to the circumstances around traveling to the UK, it appears that Ironman UK is likely to be a primarily local race,” Jennifer Tillema, who handles pro member services for Ironman, wrote in an email to pros. Tillema also indicated the race will continue to offer two slots for the Ironman World Championships for both the men and the women, and they will keep the $100,000 prize purse in place despite the limited field.