Nick Fultz also known as Illus¿on is an upcoming artist from Asheville, North Carolina. He has been making music for over 16 years now. He has been actually recording rap vocals for just over a decade now. Nick is always in the studio when he is not working his 9-5 grind. He uses the studio to cope with stress and helps stay on track. His debut EP Hyperbolic Rhyme Chamber is coming out mid summer 2021, stay tuned for the release date and check out his latest.