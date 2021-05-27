Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Flexes Drinking Muscles In New ‘Drunk’ Map

By Joe Dredge
Posted by 
97ZOK
97ZOK
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That's a DEEP blue color up there in Wisconsin. These maps are always great. I love that this data is from the University of Wisconsin too. They're the experts, they might as well do the study. I do often question the validity of these maps. I'm sure the sampling is...

97zokonline.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Midwestern#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
97ZOK

Study Says Illinois Is The 5th Most Fun State In The Country

The definition of fun is different, depending on who you're talking to. For some, fun is lights, loud music, and partying. For others, it's a binge marathon of true crime/serial killer shows on Discovery Plus. For one of my neighbors, it's ordering kids, dogs, and leaves off of his lawn.
Wisconsin Statemerrillfotonews.com

Wisconsin publisher releases new book

Patrick Wood, CEO of Wisconsin-based Multi Media Channels (MMC), in Green Bay (the owner of the Merrill Foto News, to name one) has released a new book to uplift and enlighten readers. He recently released “Dear Reader: Meditations, Musings and Moments in Time” as a beacon during our current challenges.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
97ZOK

Burned Down Bar in Wisconsin Lands on ‘Most Extraordinary’ List

When you think 'extraordinary,' do you think huge, amazing, incredible... or do you think extra-ordinary? A bar in Wisconsin is definitely the latter. It's so fun to find Midwest cities pop up in lists like this, but when I saw a bar in Wisconsin was part of the '5 of the World's Most Extraordinary Bars,' list, I wasn't really expecting Tom's Burned Down Cafe.
Lifestylet-nation.com

Ice is for Drinks, Not Muscles

Whenever a sports movie comes out, there’s invariably a locker room scene where some athlete is shown sitting in an ice bath. Aside from the old “clear eyes, full hearts” type of locker room speech, it’s probably one of the most common sports movie tropes there is. The implication is...
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

Illinois’ Best Bar is Hidden Beneath a Hotel

Sometimes the best things in life are those of which require just a bit more effort. What I'm saying is, sure, you can walk down the street to your favorite watering hole and grab a drink anytime but what about something off the beaten path?. THE BEST BAR IN ILLINOIS...
Wisconsin Staterenewwisconsin.org

New Resource for Wisconsin Solar Customers

Residential solar installations are increasing rapidly across Wisconsin. As with any growing industry, it is essential consumers are educated and know how to find responsible, reputable firms. RENEW has provided tips for consumers when selecting a solar contractor for their home installation and has created a Solar Installers map with...
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

You Cannot Visit Illinois Without Trying These 6 Iconic Foods

Welcome to Illinois. While you're here, we're going to make sure you eat well. Not just delicious food, but the most important foods our state offers. Every single one of the amazing foods on this list would likely be found on any menu anywhere in the country that wants to give their patrons a true Illinois experience. We love you for trying, but nobody can cook this stuff up like an Illinoisan.
Iowa Statealgonaradio.com

DOT Printing New Iowa Road Maps

Even in this age of smartphones and Google maps, the Iowa Department of Transportation is printing more than one-million traditional road maps this year. The full-color map measures 27-by-47 inches and includes 942 incorporated cities and a few hundred more unincorporated towns. Mark Hansen, a D-O-T transportation planner, says there are several hundred changes with every printing, but only a few most people would spot.
Workoutsnorthvalleymagazine.com

Flexing Its Muscles

Jennifer Gage was visiting California during a summer trip when she was introduced to StretchLab. “I play tennis, and I suffered a shoulder injury playing (in California),” Gage says. “A girlfriend of mine had taken me to her Pilates class, and the Pilates instructor asked if anyone there had heard of the new StrechLab that just opened.”
Food & Drinksmidwestliving.com

New Midwest Spots to Eat, Drink, Play and Stay

Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region. Mauricio Parra learned to make churros, the cinnamon-sugared fried dough treats sold across Mexico, from his sister-in law's "churro guy," a street vendor who sells in front of a Catholic church in Guadalajara. Now Parra and his wife and son are passing the love along at Churro Parlor, where you can order fresh churros with coatings and dipping sauces like Fruity Pebbles, rainbow sprinkles, Mexican chocolate ganache, dulce de leche and guava compote. Wash them down with iced horchata espresso or a classic café con leche. "We want you to feel like you're walking into a colorful little hole-in-the-wall place in Mexico City," says Parra of his shops in the Lakeview neighborhood and Glenview. Bring an appetite (and your phone for the 'gram): The churros are 2 feet long.
Superior, WIzenithcity.com

1890 Birdseye Map of Superior, Wisconsin

This week’s featured design from Zenith City Press’s line of vintage reproduction art is reproduction and digital restoration of a lithographic birdseye perspective map depicting Superior, Wisconsin, in 1890, drawn by American lithographer Henry Wellge (1850-1917). Wellge’s maps are incredibly detailed and provide a unique vision of the cities he sketched across the U.S. Originally produced in black-and-white, we have retained the aged look of prints archived by the Library of Congress.