Restaurants

Italian Vice

By Jamila West
The Infatuation
 11 days ago
Italian Vice is a vendor that operates from a vintage cart parked outside of House of Wings in Overtown. The menu includes fresh flavors with witty names inspired by modern music icons, like Drake-Colada and Trippie Cherry Redd. Not only is the ice flavorful and made with real fruit, but they also offers to-go, delivery, and caters events.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

Restaurants


Fable

If you want to dine in one of the best garden patios in the city, head to Fable. The casual Castro restaurant for pork chops, burgers, and wine (and a great pork cheek, kale, and apple salad appetizer) reminds us of a Mediterranean glasshouse. Potted plants, palms, and birds of paradise are everywhere, and the view is one best admired while seated within one of their white booths. Better yet, Fable’s patio has plenty of heat lamps and is weather-proof, which definitely comes in handy on one of the neighborhood’s windier days.
Food & Drinks


Maya’s Brigadeiro Brazilian Sweets

Maya Zellman grew up in Los Angeles with Brazilian parents and decided to open up her own brigadeiro shop after seeing how popular these sweet treats were with American friends. These sweet, bite-sized truffles are made from a base of condensed milk and butter before being transformed into a variety of flavors and are usually served at family gatherings or consumed late at night if there are leftovers from yesterday’s birthday party. Maya’s shop in Sherman Oaks currently sells classic variations like chocolate rolled in chocolate sprinkles, sweet milk, and coconut, but also some seasonal items as well. Her passion fruit white chocolate brigadeiro is one of the best I have ever had and I am tempted to order a dozen or two before they go out of rotation. Her chocolate honey-almond truffle also packs a ton of flavor and texture into such a small bite. These treats come in boxes of a dozen, two dozen, or more if you’re looking to cater for an event. I, on the other hand, made eye contact with Maya’s jars of brigadeiro spread, which will be enjoyed with a spoon at my next movie night for one. No further questions asked.
Restaurants


Lil Greenhouse Grill

When you’re looking for a lowkey spot to enjoy a homestyle meal and be taken care of like a family member, visit Nicole Gates and Kariym Bryant at Lil Greenhouse. Their menu includes a few appetizers and sandwiches along with a selection of generously portioned proteins and a variety of sides. The barbecue chicken is flavorful while the pork ribs are my other personal favorite here. Many Greenhouse regulars rave about the rotating cake menu, with flavors like red velvet, lemon cream, and Sock-It-To-Me.
Restaurants


Screamer's Pizzeria

This tiny vegan spot in Greenpoint sells pizza by the slice, which is pretty uncommon when it comes to plant-based pies. The '80s design makes it feel like a bit of a throwback, but since it’s a pretty small shop, we suggest taking your Maui Wowie pie (sweet Thai chili sauce, pickled long hots, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, pineapple, and jalapeño sausage with vegan cheese) across the street to McCarren Park instead. Every pizza here is made with four vegan cheeses that mostly taste like the real thing, but it’s the grandma pie that we always want to order again before we leave. The Sicilian-style pie reeks of garlic oil (in a good way) and is topped with two types of mozzarella (Numu and Violife), basil, and sauce stripes.
Restaurants


Lost Resort

Lost Resort is a nautical-themed restaurant and bar in the Mission that keeps us coming back thanks to their great drinks, excellent small plates, and comfortable outdoor seating area. We recommend grabbing your favorite cocktail, and ordering the fish and chips, hamachi poke, or mochiko chicken bites, which come with an incredible chicken fat hot sauce. They have plenty of sidewalk seating and a large patio out back.
Recipes

Classic Italian tiramisu recipe

Everyone loves tiramisu, but I find so often it can be a bit heavy and watery. With so few ingredients, it needs great care to perfect: it should be light and have a strong, slightly sweet coffee flavour. This one has the perfect balance of coffee to mascarpone. Prep time:...
Restaurants


Village Square Pizza

With its exposed brick and “Get Lost in the Sauce” neon signs, Village Square Pizza is a very chill place to eat a slice of pizza in the West Village (there’s also a second location on Avenue A). The menu, which includes pizza by the slice/square or whole pies, is pretty straightforward, but we’d like to focus on one of our favorite pizza-like things here: the vegan bruschetta. It’s topped with freshly chopped tomatoes and red onions drenched in extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil while sitting on a bed of golden garlic crust.
Restaurants


Artistic Pizza

Located around the corner from Washington Square Park, Artistic Pizza serves quite an extensive menu of plant-based pies in addition to its regular ones. Even the most carnivorous person in your life will find something (vegan) to enjoy here, including the vegan sausage sensation, the vegan buffalo chicken, and the vegan pepperoni pie. If you're not into fake meat, the veggie galore is where it's at - onions, spinach, mushrooms, and peppers sit on a bed of perfectly melted vegan cheese. And if you just can’t make up your mind, ask the always-helpful staff to give you a recommendation. Whatever you order, make sure to take it over to the park where you can eat while listening to a random person play the sax in the background.
New York City, NY


Double Zero

If you’re going to choose a single place to eat vegan pizza in New York, it should be this spot in the East Village. Dishing out plant-based personal pies from a custom-built wood-burning over, Double Zero’s pizzas both look and taste delicious. Start with a classic margherita before trying the artichoke pie and spicy arrabiata. The former is made with cashew cream, diced tomatoes, and spinach caramelized onion while the latter has tomato, marinara sauce, cauliflower, shiitake bacon, and basil.
Food & Drinks


Cafe Viva

There are two exciting things about this Upper West Side vegetarian pizzeria that also happens to be kosher: there are four types of crust available (whole wheat, corn, gluten-free, and spelt), and all the desserts are plant-based as well. Although not everything on the menu is vegan, there are still plenty of good options to choose from, including the zen pie with green tea-herbed miso tofu, green tea basil pesto, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted garlic on a green tea herbed spelt crust. The gluten-free fresca with grilled eggplant and zucchini, chopped tomatoes, sauteed onions, vegan cheese, and tomato sauce is also a great one to try.
Restaurants


Two Boots

If it’s a quick vegan pizza fix you’re looking for, go to Two Boots, which has nine different locations all over town, and - between all the psychedelic and colorful design - always remind me of my childhood bedroom, in the best way possible. There are nine different vegan pizzas on the menu, including the Vegan Mr. Pink (chicken, plum tomatoes, garlic, and Daiya cheese), the Vegan Tony Clifton (shiitake mushrooms, Vidalia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya), and the Earth Mother (fresh spinach, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, and marinara). A fun fact about the latter pie: it’s named after the one and only Bette Midler, whose NY Restoration Project (unrelated to the pizza spot) helped save the community gardens of the Lower East Side.
Restaurants


Cozy Royale

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Day Drinking Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Outdoor/Patio Situation. Looking for somewhere in Williamsburg for a burger and a beer? Consider Cozy Royale on Humboldt. The team behind one of our favorite butcher shops, The Meat Hook, opened this sister restaurant as a place to show off their meats, and they’re on full display, especially with their burger and sticky sausages.
Recipes


The Best Dishes We Tried In May

Welcome to June. Or as we like to say, the month we realize we’re halfway through the year and don’t have much to show for it. Instead of feeling down, can we recommend perusing our new Summer Guide? Or since you’re here, let us tell you about some of the best things we ate last month. Including dishes like a luxurious breakfast burrito, vegan pastas, and one of LA’s best salads. Find all the best dishes we ate in May on this guide.
Restaurants


Maomao Restaurant

You’re in for a good time the moment you make your way down the stairs into the subterranean level of Mao Mao, a Thai restaurant in Bushwick. You might even have the urge to throw your hands up in the air from one of the theater-style seats and start dancing. The combination of twinkly lights, vintage Coke and Pepsi signs, and Thai movie posters will do that to a person. The cavernous space is also decorated with a big projector screen playing boxing clips, and a glowing red wall covered in glass pitchers of ya dong, the fermented liquor that Mao Mao specializes in. Come here with a few friends, work your way through something from every page of the menu (our favorite dish of the night was the khao mun gai), and plan to linger over Thai beers and tastes of different kinds of ya dong. This is the kind of place that will make you briefly, blissfully forget just how much time you spent in your own apartment over the last year.
Restaurants


Sunset Cantina

In the mood for tequila or mezcal? Head to Sunset Cantina. The Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar in the Outer Sunset is an excellent spot to enjoy agave spirits in many forms, including frozen margaritas and Jell-O shots. They’re serving their drinks to go along with things like tacos, flautas, tostadas, and other snacks. For outdoor seating, find a spot on their parklet, or ask for a seat on their back patio.
Recipes

Italian Sausage Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

This recipe is not only great for dinner, but you can reheat leftovers for a quick lunch the next day. It's a more nutrient-dense alternative to pizza or pasta with just as much flavor, and you can even make it vegetarian by using vegan sausage. Scrub the sweet potatoes thoroughly,...
Restaurants


House of Wings

House Of Wings serves the best hot wings in all of Miami. When I indulge here, I go classic: hot wings, naked, extra sauce, and tons of bleu cheese. The menu includes over 60 other flavors and fans say that the lemon-pepper wings are not to be missed. Crowd favorite sides include the onion rings and seasoned curly fries. The owner Mussadiq “King of Poultry” Muhammad opened the establishment over 15 years ago and these wings are still simply the best. Mussadiq and his family also have deep roots within the Overtown community and play an active role in community service and neighborhood activations.
Restaurants


Sushi Nonaka

Perfect For: Birthdays Date Night Dining Solo Outdoor/Patio Situation. High-quality sushi and secret backyard gardens don’t often overlap in this city. So you can imagine our anticipation when we heard about this pandemic-era restaurant on the Upper West Side via a highly enthusiastic reader email. Now that we've been, we can confidently say a trip here (at least for sushi-people and garden-people and sushi-garden-people) is worth every bit of that emailed enthusiasm.
Recipes

Apricot Granita: Traditional Italian Recipe

75 g/3 oz. /generous ‘I, cup caster/superfine or granulated sugar. 450 g/1 lb. fresh, ripe apricots or 300 g/11 oz. /1 ¾ cups dried, ready-to-eat apricots. 300 ml/ ½ pint/1 ¼ cups orange juice or apricot nectar or use water and juice mixed together. few drops almond extract. 1 large/extra-large...
Westfield, NY


Wushiland Boba

Wushiland has some of the best milk teas around - they brew their teas strong and let the tea leaves’ natural flavors shine in each and every drink. One unique add-on that this shop located in Westfield Century City offers is a scoop of vanilla ice cream so that any drink can be turned into a tea float - perfect for hot days and for dessert. You can also get your boba in two different sizes, mini and normal.