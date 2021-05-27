It’s The 10-Year Anniversary of the Grand Rapids Lip Dub [Video]

Today's show definitely had a bit of a theme, and that theme was heroes. First off, our Text Question of the Day was simply "Tell us a story when you were a hero." We got some fantastic answers that really got us in the feels. And in addition to the #TQOTD, we also share some stories of other people in the news acting as heroes in their own way. Also on the show, Steve gets a little creepy during a Rando Texto that has to do with underwear, we break down last night's episode of America's Got Talent, and Naughty Mickey joins the show to talk about under-boob and $75 t-shirts. All of that and much more on today's show!