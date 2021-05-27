Cancel
Returning to the Office: Will Vaccinations Be Required?

 11 days ago

"A Gallup poll from last month showed that 51 percent of U.S. workers are still working from home," writes Renuka Rayasam in the POLITICO Nightly newsletter on May 25. "But as we approach summer, with half of U.S. adults fully vaccinated, the company-wide emails are rolling in: Planning our return to the office."

Louisville, KYWBKO

Can workplaces require employees to be vaccinated?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people have easier access to COVID-19 vaccines, the debate about whether businesses can require vaccination from employees and patrons continues to heat up. Attorneys say they are getting lots of questions as people return to the office. For one local non-profit organization, it’s clear. “We...
Nebraska StateRegister Citizen

Nebraska universities announce vaccine requirements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center will require faculty, staff and students to document whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning June 21. Documentation is required because medical students work with patients in clinics and hospital wards, the Omaha World-Herald reported Saturday. Faculty, staff and students...
Public Healthcda.org

Face coverings, social distancing still required for fully vaccinated patients and staff in dental office

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent update on mask guidance for fully vaccinated people and California’s plans to lift mask and social distancing mandates June 15 have led to an increase in calls to CDA Practice Support from member dentists who are unclear on whether to ease or maintain these requirements for patients and staff while in the dental office.
Public Healthslpecho.com

Colleges requiring vaccine is unproblematic

Three Minnesota colleges add COVID-19 vaccination requirement. With the recent surge in COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, many Minnesota colleges are requiring vaccinations for in-person attendance starting in the Fall of 2021. These requirements ensure the safety of students and staff, and as long as vaccines remain accessible, I see no issue with the requirement.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

SALISBURY — Amid a gradual return to pre-pandemic life, frequent arguments for why people can’t ask about another’s vaccination status aren’t what they seem. While the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, is often cited as a reason to oppose vaccine mandates due to privacy reasons, experts say it does not apply outside of health care providers, insurers and health-related businesses.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits Sparked by Shots’ Emergency Status

The Covid-19 vaccines’ status as an emergency product has fueled initial lawsuits against employers requiring inoculations, giving workers a legal toehold to contest management’s broad authority to make vaccination a condition of employment. Houston Methodist Hospital, a health care system with 26,000 employees, recently joined a handful of other employers...
Tennessee StateColumbia Daily Herald

Can employers require the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee?

As coronavirus cases drop off and restrictions lift nationwide, many employers are bringing their workforce back to the office. But flaring tensions over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, along with confusion over state and federal laws, have some on edge about what's legal. Here's what to know about the laws and guidelines...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Curbside requirement at veterinarian's office

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — You still can't go inside the veterinarian's office with your pet at many places around town. A lot of people have been blaming the COVID guidelines from the state. So what's the deal? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd is checking the facts. News10NBC has been getting emails for...
Public HealthObserver

Why COVID-19 Vaccines Might Have Failed For Tens of Millions of Americans

With more than half its population fully vaccinated, the U.S. seems to be near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Not to mention that the U.S. has the two most effective COVID-19 vaccines in the world.) However, herd immunity may not be as close as we thought, as new reports emerge that people on certain immunosuppressive drugs may not have developed an adequate response to vaccines.