Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has many talents. He's a legendary rapper who has sold more than 24 million albums (via Hip Hop Wired). He can also act, as his turn as Tej Parker in the popular "Fast and Furious" movie series demonstrates. He's also a successful restaurateur, including the popular Chicken + Beer restaurant in Atlanta's busy airport. But one thing he could not do was cook. As he explained to Entertainment Tonight, "I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can't lie — I have no idea what I'm doing in the kitchen." And since his wife is a phenomenal cook, Ludacris never learned how to cook.