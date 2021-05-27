Cancel
Edisto Island, SC

Man, 75, airlifted by Coast Guard after being stranded on jet ski in SC marsh

By Nicholas Papadimas
abcnews4.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a man from a marsh in South Carolina after he was stranded in the marsh on a jet ski. According to a Fox News report, the man, 75, who was not identified, was riding on a jet ski when he ran aground near Edisto Beach.

