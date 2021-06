$300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana brings over 700 new jobs and other investments into community. GARY, Ind. (May 14, 2021) – Long before any Hard Rock Casino, Tito Jackson remembers when Gary, Indiana, was a vibrant community. He and his brothers — Marlon, Jackie, Jermaine, and of course Michael — grew up in a small house on a corner lot next to Roosevelt High School. It was the 1950s then, and early 1960s, and the US Steel mill in Gary employed up to 30,000 people, including Joe Jackson, father of the famous Jackson 5. Gary streets were lined with flourishing businesses, and Gary schools were filled with optimistic children. It was a place of community and opportunity.