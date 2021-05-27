City administrator fired in Yakima Co. after opposing Black Lives Matter

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28313 An ordinance vacating the alley lying between East 25th Street and East 26th Street from the east margin of East “G” Street to the west margin of East “J” Street, to allow for construction of the Sound Transit Tacoma Trestle Replacement Project. (Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority d.b.a Sound Transit; File No. 124.1355) Substitute Ordinance No. 28581 An ordinance vacating a portion of East “K” Street, together with an adjoining alleyway segment, lying between East 25th and East 26th Streets, and west of East “L” Street, for future development. (Lentz Properties LLC; File No. 124.1393)