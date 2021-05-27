Cancel
Politics

City administrator fired in Yakima Co. after opposing Black Lives Matter

By KEPR-TV News, KOMO Staff
kpic
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELAH, Wash. - The city administrator in the Yakima County community of Selah has been fired after months of controversy over his opposition to supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond announced in a news release that City Administrator Don Wayman had been relieved of his...

