Going on-premise with SecureX orchestration remote

In our previous blog, we discussed the strategic shift from efficiency to effectiveness and the organizational implications from it. One implication is the ever-quickening pace of technology advancement and how organizations position themselves to exploit that advancement at scale to adapt or create new capabilities and services. The key element here is “at scale.” New technology creates adoption curves, and these curves regulate the pace of an organization generating future value. The ability to manage these adoption curves will dictate that pace and therefore the nature and composition of how organizations scale. This is organizational change management. It is how to decompose these “adoption curves” that sets apart those with competitive pace and those without it. Under a future fit strategy, there are three critical aspects organizations must consider as they explore what “at scale” means to them in pursuit of embracing and delivering adaptivity, creativity, and resiliency.