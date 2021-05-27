Going on-premise with SecureX orchestration remote
Cisco SecureX has been enabling customers to build more secure, integrated infrastructure for over a year now. Leveraging both Cisco and third-party integrations, you can centralize visibility and aggregate intelligence while conducting incident investigation and response. SecureX orchestration allows you to take these integrations to the next level by creating custom workflows that enable your products to interact with each other in entirely new ways. However, since the SecureX platform is cloud-based, integration with on-premise resources has proven to be a challenge. Many of our customers have expressed interest in these types of integrations and now it's possible!