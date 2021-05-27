Cancel
Jennifer Prince, Twitter’s Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, to Join Versus Systems Board of Directors

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersus Systems Inc. announced the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Prince to its Board of Directors. As the Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships for Twitter, Jennifer is responsible for Twitter’s global content arm, working with the world’s most renowned and conversation-driving publishers and creators on their creative, distribution and monetization. She leads Twitter’s worldwide efforts engaging with media entities and individual creators across TV, film, music, sports, news, lifestyle, and gaming.

