Jennifer Prince, Twitter’s Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, to Join Versus Systems Board of Directors

Cardlytics, Inc. , one of the largest digital advertising platforms, announced the appointment of Peter Chan as its Chief Technology Officer. Chan joins Cardlytics from Amazon to lead all engineering and technology as the company continues its evolution and integration following the recent Dosh and Bridg acquisitions. Based in San Francisco, Chan will lead the technology organization as it continues to transform the Cardlytics self-service advertising platform to empower marketers and enhance the bank customer experience. Prior to joining Cardlytics, Chan worked at Amazon as the Director of Product Management and Engineering for its advertising services group, in addition to serving in various leadership roles throughout his 15-year tenure with Yahoo.