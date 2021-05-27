QuickSilk First SaaS Solution Available on GCloud.ca Marketplace
QuickSilk, the most secure SaaS content management solution (CMS), announced that their CMS is the first SaaS solution available for purchase on the newly launched GCloud.ca Marketplace, powered by ThinkOn. Customers can subscribe to QuickSilk’s CMS through the GCloud.ca Marketplace, an online store designed to expedite procurement and deployment of digital solutions and cloud adoption for the Government of Canada and Public Sector.martechseries.com