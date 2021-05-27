QuickSilk First SaaS Solution Available on GCloud.ca Marketplace

SAAS is everywhere, every other product vendor irrespective of the domain wants to launch their existing and new products in SAAS mode. All the surveys and the likes of Gartner and Forrester of the world suggest that SAAS market is not going to be less than ~120 bn USD this year and will only go north. With such a focus on SAAS, there is one aspect which has been underplayed and often subdued and that is the professional services associated with SAAS Products.