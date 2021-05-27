There’s No Way These 5 Michigan Urban Legends Are True…Right?

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today for more stories like this one, plus receive a $15 gift card to the Gear Patrol Store. "The first thing that I would do is inspect the axe," says Peter Buchanan-Smith, author of the new Buchanan-Smith's Axe Handbook ($20) and founder of Best Made Co., a brand known for selling axes with painted handles that was recently acquired by Duluth Trading Company. Many of us don't have experience wielding this ancient implement, but if we show up at a friend's place for a weekend and there's an axe and some wood, chances are chopping will occur. This makes the first step crucial, albeit boring. A quick once-over should do: "Make sure it's not broken and about to fall apart."