In the Sylvester Local edition that came out on May 25th, there was an ad for the Worth County Board of Education showing the Tentative Budget for FY21-22. Omitted from that ad were the dates for the Public Hearings on the Budget which are: June 1st at 6:30pm and June 17th at 6:30pm. Both meetings will be in the Boardroom of the Worth County Board of Education at 103 Eldridge Street, Sylvester, GA 31791.The Sylvester Local sincerely apologizes for the omission. Shown below is the Tentative Budget for FY21-22: