Something New and Huge Has Been Painted on the Road in Windham, Maine to Solve a Traffic Problem

You know you live in Maine when people across the state know that there's an 'infamous' yellow pole in the parking lot of a Walmart in Auburn. There have been so many accidents with the pole in a short amount of time, there probably should be a thorough investigation into whether this pole has a magnetic presence. Walmart has tried different tactics in hopes of deterring drivers from smashing into poles in the parking lot and so far, they haven't worked. How do we know? Well, you get one guess on what happened this past weekend.