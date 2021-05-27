Mustard Or Ketchup – Which Is The Favorite Hot Dog Topping?

There was a day when Mexican food here in Phoenix meant just one thing — an Americanized hybrid cuisine that generally involved globs of yellow melted cheese. I’m not complaining. I grew up on the stuff, and I still love it to this day. But it’s pretty cool that over the past 20 years or so, we’ve been introduced to more and more regional specialties that demonstrate the vastness and nuance of Mexican cooking — the mariscos of Sinaloa, the moles of Oaxaca, the birria and tortas ahogada of Jalisco, the cochinita pibil of the Yucatan— all so easy to love. But now, the pendulum has swung back the other way and we’re celebrating the simple, straightforward dishes we know best, the carne asada tacos and machaca burritos of Sonora, Mexico’s bread-basket and AZ’s closest Mexican neighbor.