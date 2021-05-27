Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Mustard Or Ketchup – Which Is The Favorite Hot Dog Topping?

By Don Morgan
Posted by 
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Memorial Day Weekend, many of us will be standing next to the grill cooking up our favorite foods.Oh I can imagine the great smells right now. What will your first holiday of summer look like on the picnic table? I was planning on my usual go to foods of hot dogs and hamburgers, but thinking about it as I write this, it's been a long time since I've grilled up some spiedies, and I think it's time. And I bet it will taste awesome on my nes wood pellet grill with the mesquite wood pellets fired up.

991thewhale.com
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili Dog#Hot Dogs#Ketchup#Food Drink#Top Dog#Picnic#Nes#The Mesquite Wood Pellets#Pescatarian#Yummy Dogs#Mustard#Burgers#Taste#Sauerkraut#Hamburgers#Coleslaw#Meats#Mushrooms#Foods#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthemanual.com

How to Cook or Grill a Hot Dog Perfectly Every Time

First things first. In case you didn’t know, a hot dog is a sausage. It’s produced, cured, and stored the same way as bologna, frankfurters, and Vienna Sausages. It’s a quick and easy meal that has so many options for toppings. No, ketchup shouldn’t go on your dog. Mustard definitely....
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Simple Trick To Stop Losing Food In The Grill

Picture this: It's 75 degrees and sunny, you just spent the day lounging by the pool, and you're ready to get grilling. You splurged on a whole line-up of butcher shop meats — steak tips, marinated chicken breasts, Italian sausages, you name it — and stocked up on some fresh veggies to crisp up. And just when the day seems perfect, the inevitable happens: You lose half the meal down the grates of the grill.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Now Making Spicy Taco Pickles—Here’s the Recipe

Hacks for making flavored pickles are circulating around TikTok like crazy, and people are taking the classic dill flavor to new levels by adding their own seasonings. You can make Kool-Aid pickles that are fruity and tangy—or savory ranch-flavored pickles. @ashlenfire_phoenix#tacopickles #tiktoktends #pickles #foodie #food #fyp #foryou #foryoupage♬ original sound...
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Best hot dog recipes

Looking for hot dog ideas? These meaty morsels are a great addition to any buffet, party spread or barbecue. See our ideas below, then check out our BBQ recipes, vegan BBQ recipes and BBQ side dishes. Best hot dog recipes. Buffalo dog. Our American-style hot dog features the best flavourings...
Food & Drinkscincyweekend.com

Our favorite facts about mustard

One of the most popular condiments in the world, you can find mustard in quite a few flavors and styles. And it can go with everything from pretzels and hot dogs, to ice cream. Many of you have a favorite mustard so check out these interesting facts. 1. Mustard remains...
Restaurantsnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Hot Dog Bar

What's a summer get-together without the All-American treat, hot dogs! Sassy Mama offers some tips on making the most of this classic, with some Oklahoma twists of course!
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Big Green Egg vs Snaffling Pig Co pig bluey: Which kamado barbecue is the best?

Summer’s must-have accessory? It’s not a designer swimsuit or limited-release trainer: it’s a kamado barbecue. Popular in the US for decades, these premium charcoal barbecues have gained ground in the UK over the past years, thanks to the backing of Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity influencers and moneyed foodie suburbanites. And not just because they’re stylish, with their rounded, dimpled exteriors; kamados really do take barbecued food to the next level.But what actually are they? Lined in a thick layer of ceramic, with heavy domed lids, these barbecues aren’t only for grilling burgers. Locking in heat and moisture, kamado-style ‘cues double as...
Public HealthPosted by
KISS 106

Check the Freezer, Select Sara Lee Pecan Pies Being Recalled

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery announced the recall of specific lots of frozen pecan pie products. Here's why, and which pies are affected. Who doesn't love a good pecan pie! It's my husband's favorite pie of all. Well, if you have specific peanut allergies, these recalled pies could cause you harm. It was announced that Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, Devonshire pecan pies have been recalled for undeclared peanuts.
Phoenix, AZphoenixmag.com

First Dish: Tacos & Hot Dogs Los Mayitos

There was a day when Mexican food here in Phoenix meant just one thing — an Americanized hybrid cuisine that generally involved globs of yellow melted cheese. I’m not complaining. I grew up on the stuff, and I still love it to this day. But it’s pretty cool that over the past 20 years or so, we’ve been introduced to more and more regional specialties that demonstrate the vastness and nuance of Mexican cooking — the mariscos of Sinaloa, the moles of Oaxaca, the birria and tortas ahogada of Jalisco, the cochinita pibil of the Yucatan— all so easy to love. But now, the pendulum has swung back the other way and we’re celebrating the simple, straightforward dishes we know best, the carne asada tacos and machaca burritos of Sonora, Mexico’s bread-basket and AZ’s closest Mexican neighbor.
Food & DrinksCulpeper Star Exponent

What to look for in the healthiest hot dogs

Hot dogs are a summer cookout staple. If you’re in charge of the shopping, here are nutrition guidelines and key terms to keep in mind to pick franks that are reasonably healthy and tasty. The biggest stumbling block is sodium. Several dogs on the market have over 600 mg —...
RecipesQuad-Cities Times

Recipe of the Day: How to Cook Burgers on the Grill

There are seemingly endless ways to make a burger. You can top them with bacon and cheese. You can stuff them with bacon and cheese. You can mix hot sauce into the meat or you can mix in blue cheese or mustard. But, at the end of the day, there...
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

BBQ Hot Dogs with Cilantro Slaw

Ree serves these hot dogs with one of her all-time favorite combos: barbecue sauce and a crunchy, creamy slaw!. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Recipesozaukeepress.com

Potato salad is traditional summer side dish

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer — and the grilling season. But there’s more to summer grilling than hot dogs, hamburgers and brats. After all, what’s a summer picnic or barbecue without potato salad?. You most often find mayonnaise-based potato salad or vinegar-based German potato salads in picnic...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat McDonald's Hot Mustard Sauce Recipe

What's the best sauce to accompany pretty much anything and everything that needs to be dipped? McDonald's hot mustard sauce, of course! The fast food giant is known for having a variety of dipping sauces, including tangy barbeque, spicy buffalo, creamy ranch, honey, sweet n' sour, and Big Mac sauce (via McDonald's). However, they discontinued their hot mustard sauce, thus breaking hearts around the country. The sauce contains a mustard base with a kick of cayenne to take it to the next level. The dipping possibilities are endless with this sauce, and it would be great with anything from chicken tenders to french fries to soft pretzels. Is your mouth watering just thinking about it?
Food & Drinkstechbargains.com

The Candery Hot Dog Roller Grill $44.99

Deal of the Day. Woot is offering The Candery Hot Dog Roller Grill for a low $44.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This normally retails for $66, so you're saving 32% off the list price with this deal. Designed to make the perfect hot dog every...
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

21 Best Hot Dog Toppings to Try at Your Next Cookout

What kind of hot dog toppings do you like? Ketchup? Mustard? Relish? Anything else? Where you’re from may actually dictate your hot dog topping preferences! Street-cart hot dogs in New York City are often served with yellow mustard and cooked onions. If you’re in Chicago, you might like your dogs “dragged through the garden,” which means they're topped with a pile of tomatoes and onions along with some pickles, relish, mustard, and celery salt (ketchup is majorly frowned upon!). Sonoran-style hot dogs in the Southwest are wrapped in bacon, then topped with beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, salsa, cheese, and more. West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Texas all go big on chili.
RestaurantsPosted by
Tyla

You Can Now Buy A Cheesecake Topped With Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake company, Pleesecakes, has launched the world's first cheeseburger cheesecake - and it really is something else. The Pleeseburger is somewhere between a quiche and a burger, with a buttery base made up of crushed oatcakes, crisps and fried onions. It's topped with a cream cheese filling packed with minced...
RestaurantsDelta County Independent

Bite into these facts about hot dogs

Hot dogs are the yin to the hamburger’s yang. Franks and burgers are a common pair at barbecues and ballparks, and rightfully so. Handheld, portable meals, they pack a convenient and flavorful punchy. Few foods may seem as American as hot dogs. However, hot dogs are derivative of European sausages....
Food & DrinksFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

How to smoke meat at home

Hardwood smoke is the defining element of American barbecue cooking. Smoke infuses a deep savory flavor and is essential for barbeque ribs, chicken and brisket. Learn about the difference between grilling and smoking, hot and cold smoking and what kind of wood to use. You may be surprised that you...
Recipesabc10.com

The Right Way To Cook a Hot Dog

No one seems to agree on whether you should grill, microwave, pan fry or cook hotdogs in boiling water. Here's the right way to cook a hot dog. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.