Boston, MA

Freezer donation aids Mattapan food pantry

Dorchester Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Boston Labor Council on Friday promoted its donation of a new freezer to a Mattapan food pantry. According to the council, Shirley’s Pantry “serves a community with one of the highest rates of food insecurity in all of Boston” and will help in the fight against pandemic stresses such as increased health and safety risks, job losses, health care insecurity, and decreased shelter stability. The River Street pantry, which is run by the Boston Public Health Commission, is named after Shirley Shillingford, (shown, left) an advocate for Boston’s poor and hungry who has run the pantry for 29 years.

www.dotnews.com
