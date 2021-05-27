Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Property Crimes

Jackson Police Investigating Theft of City Equipment

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating the theft of lawn mowers and equipment from the City of Jackson Grounds Keeping Facility. Reports said two or more people took eight John Deere riding lawn mowers, along with several weed eaters and leaf blowers. The theft occurred between late Sunday night and early Monday morning,...

www.thunderboltradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Surveillance#Vehicles#Trucks#Lawn Mowers#Leaf Blowers#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Beloit, WIwclo.com

Beloit Police investigating burglary and theft from car dealership

Beloit Police are investigating a burglary and theft from a car dealership. According to a Facebook post, some time between 11:00 Thursday night and 5:25 Friday morning, the suspects forced entry into BK2 Auto Sales on the 1100 block of Broad Street and stole eight cars. The stolen cars included...
Property Crimeswiartonecho.com

City police probing rash of thefts involving plants, other garden items

Owen Sound police are seeking surveillance footage and information from the public following a rash of thefts overnight Tuesday in which garden and outdoor decor items were targetted. The culprits stole a range of items, from mulch, potted plants and gardening tools to a large bloodstone-coloured vase with plant, terracotta-coloured...
Burien, WAPosted by
B-Town (Burien) Blog

City of Burien, Burien Police seeking people to serve on Independent Investigation Team

The City of Burien and Burien Police Department are seeking people to serve as Community Representatives on an Independent Investigation Team for Burien. The goal of an IIT is to improve accountability and increase trust between law enforcement and the community when investigating police use of deadly force. IITs conduct investigations in the same manner as a criminal investigation. They work completely independently of any involved agency’s administrative investigation.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Police probe vehicle theft

At approximately 3:40 p.m. May 27, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residential parking lot in the 700 block of west 11th Street, Fremont Police said. The vehicle is described as a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata bearing Nebraska license plates 5-D7451. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen...
Butte, MTMontana Standard

Butte businesses report thefts of costly tools, equipment

Two Butte business reported thefts of equipment and tools valued at thousands of dollars. Blue Range Engineering, 56 E. Mercury St., reported to Butte law enforcement that sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the building was broken into and numerous items were taken. Owner Larry Hoffman said the...
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Felony Theft by Deception under Investigation

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent felony theft by deception case out of Tiger. On May 15, a woman spoke with a deputy about a theft. She said that someone had gotten into her email and locked her out. She said she had been hacked about a year ago and it was the same situation. She told the deputy that she contacted her bank and they were going to refund the $3,100 that was stolen from her account. She also canceled her cards and had the account frozen. She told the deputy that she just wanted to make a report.
Public Safetydiscoverestevan.com

City Police Report Vehicle Impoundments and a Theft

Two women had their vehicles impounded and licenses suspended over the last couple days, and another was arrested following an alleged theft in Estevan. The Estevan Police Service announced that a traffic stop in central Estevan led to a 39-year-old woman Estevan woman being arrested. Police say she was charged...
Bainbridge, GAWALB 10

BPS investigating ATM theft attempt

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is looking for information after three men tried to steal an ATM, according to the department’s Facebook page. Police said, just after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to Regions Bank in downtown Bainbridge in reference to someone attempting to steal a stand-alone ATM.
Travelthewolf.ca

Police investigate theft of recreational travel trailer from business in Peterborough

Police are investigating the theft of a large recreational travel trailer from a business in Peterborough. According to the Peterborough Police Service, video surveillance shows that around 5:15 a.m. on May 12, a pickup truck entered the lot at Del Mastro RV on Lansdowne Street. Individuals hooked up a large RV to the truck and drove away eastbound on Lansdowne.
Law Enforcementcalntownship.org

Police Equipped with Body Worn Cameras

Beginning this month, uniformed members of the police department will be equipped with body worn cameras (BWC) while on patrol. BWCs are a highly effective tool in enhancing public confidence through increased accountability, improving officer and community safety, and strengthening police-community relations. BWCs provide an unalterable audio and visual record of observed evidence at the scene of a crime, police-citizen interactions, or use-of-force incidents. The BWC is compatible with, and will be used in conjunction with the in-car camera system that the department implemented six years ago. It is the policy of the department that officers activate the BWC when such use is appropriate to the proper performance of his or her official duties, and where the recordings are consistent with BWC policy and the law, to document all contacts with citizens involving enforcement activities, investigative stops, vehicle stops, or any contact with a citizen involving an official police response or interaction in the performance of official duties. Whenever possible, officers will inform individuals that they are being recorded. In locations where individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy such as a restroom or locker room, the BWC will not be activated, or if previously activated, the BWC will be turned off upon entry unless exigent circumstances prevent such immediate deactivation.
Amsterdam, NYRecordernews.com

Amsterdam police probe equipment theft at South Side building

AMSTERDAM — City police are investigating the recent theft of tools and equipment from a commercial building on the South Side that is undergoing renovation. The theft occurred early Saturday morning at 2 River St. The property owner, Rob Zyzes, was alerted to activity at the unoccupied site by a surveillance system and immediately called police.
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

Police Investigating Thefts Involving Catalytic Converters In St. Mary's County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent thefts of catalytic converters occurring in the area. Many of the thefts have targeted work vehicles parked in unlit areas with no active video surveillance. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to park vehicles in well-lit areas covered by video surveillance when possible, to discourage thefts.
San Jose, CAMorgan Hill Times

Police arrest mail theft suspect

Police arrested a San Jose man after he was seen stealing mail from a Morgan Hill apartment complex, according to authorities. About 10:20pm May 10, Morgan Hill Police responded to Jasmine Square Apartments at 16530 Monterey Road, on reports of a male suspect breaking into the community mailboxes, Morgan Hill Police said in a press release. The suspect fled the area in a red vehicle before police arrived.
Kansas City, MOharrisondaily.com

Police in Kansas City investigating 2 early Thursday deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides that occurred Thursday morning. The first occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex just north of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Opelika, ALWTVM

Opelika police searching for theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a theft suspect. On May 3, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property in the third degree, which occurred at the 2100 block of Tiger Town Parkway. The male suspect with a...
Public Safetymscnews.net

Two arrested in Jackson Co on theft, drug charges

(KNZA)--A Jackson County traffic stop leads to the arrest of two Topeka men on theft and drug charges. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said his office received a report Friday afternoon that a theft suspect from the day before had returned to the Holton Wal-Mart store. Deputies responded to the...