Old: M. Night Shyamalan asks 'What's my age again?' in latest chilling trailer for his new genre flick

Vacations are usually a time for relaxation and getting away from it all. Though, if you’re a fan of the right movies, you know that those moments tend to be interrupted by complications that are either funny or seriously disturbing. Leave to writer/director M. Night Shyamalan to take that concept to another level, thanks to his new film Old. And as you’ll see in the first trailer, you’ll not only find yourself creeped out by what’s in store, you’ll be checking for wrinkles for the next couple of days.