Old: M. Night Shyamalan asks 'What's my age again?' in latest chilling trailer for his new genre flick
Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan takes the "feel old yet?" meme to an unprecedented level with the official trailer for his next genre flick, Old. Based on Sandcastle (a 2013 French graphic novel created by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters), the film is set on a secluded and seemingly idyllic beach that soon takes on a sinister nature when visitors to its sandy shore begin to age at an alarming rate.www.syfy.com