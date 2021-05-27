Cancel
In Pictures: Cyclone Yaas Leaves Behind a Trail of Destruction; At Least One Crore People Affected (PHOTOS)

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyclone Yaas has left behind a trail of destruction across India's east coast and its adjoining areas, after making landfall as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm on Wednesday, May 26. Extremely rough weather conditions induced by the cyclone battered several parts of the region in the form of strong gusty winds, torrential downpour and high tides—especially over the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal. Balasore in Odisha and its neighbouring areas, where the landfall occurred, bore the brunt of the storm.

The Front Lines of Climate Change: Cyclone Yaas and the Sundarbans

By Jerri-Lynn Scofield, who has worked as a securities lawyer and a derivatives trader. She is currently writing a book about textile artisans. Last month, cyclone Yaas made landfall in the Indian state of Odisha. Due to a full moon tidal surge, the storm’s most severe impact occurred in the Sundarbans, the world largest mangrove forest, spanning parts of eastern India and Bangladesh.