In Pictures: Cyclone Yaas Leaves Behind a Trail of Destruction; At Least One Crore People Affected (PHOTOS)

Cyclone Yaas has left behind a trail of destruction across India's east coast and its adjoining areas, after making landfall as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm on Wednesday, May 26. Extremely rough weather conditions induced by the cyclone battered several parts of the region in the form of strong gusty winds, torrential downpour and high tides—especially over the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal. Balasore in Odisha and its neighbouring areas, where the landfall occurred, bore the brunt of the storm.