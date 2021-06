An outdoor sauna is a terrific addition to any backyard, whether it's a house or a cottage. Whether your sauna is poolside or lakeside, you will be able to escape to your paradise from the comfort of your own home to rest and unwind. Including a sauna in your custom home design can significantly improve your quality of life. Saunas offer various health benefits in addition to providing a relaxing and rejuvenating environment. Sauna treatments can relieve muscle aches, stress, and tension while also making you feel clear-headed and invigorated. Many individuals believe saunas can help with everything from anxiety and sadness to arthritis and skin problems.