LKQ Acquires Green Bean Battery

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLKQ Corp., a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery. Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer, which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life. Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the United States. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers’ preferred locations in each of these trading zones where LKQ operates today. Green Bean currently reconditions batteries for hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Lexus and Nissan.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, today announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery, LLC ("Green Bean"). Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer, which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life. Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the United States. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers' preferred locations in each of these trading zones where LKQ operates today. Green Bean currently reconditions batteries for hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Lexus, and Nissan.
