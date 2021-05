Some wins are about finesse, clutch hits and standout performances. And then there are the “grit” wins -- ones that taste extra sweet looking back after a hard fight. Harold Castro provided the knockout punch with a single to left field that sent JaCoby Jones careening around the bases and into a headfirst slide into home during the Tigers’ 9-8, 10-inning walk-off win over the Cubs on Saturday at Comerica Park. But the jabs along the way had a lot to do with the end result.