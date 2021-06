Please join us at or next Republican Women of California – Navajo Canyon (RWCNC) luncheon at The Legacy Hotel in Mission Valley on Tuesday, June 8. We will feature a speaker from U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration. Check in begins at 10:15 a.m., meeting begins at 11 a.m. RSVP to diane.randolph@att.net. You can save time by purchasing tickets ahead of time at waveapps.com/yb847m-vb2kme. Credit and debit cards accepted.