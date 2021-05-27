Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

The Most Expensive Luxury VRBO in Maine is $4,643 – Per Night

By Lori Voornas
Posted by 
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've got it, this is the way to spend it. This is a luxury Kennebunkport estate from Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Two words you don't see together a lot in Maine - luxury and estate. This vacation VRBO dream house is available to rent. But that price tag of $4643 a night is pretty steep. Oh, and that does NOT include the guest house. But you could tack that on for only an additional 150 a night. Really, when you are done with taxes and such, just call it a cool 5,000 a night! You must book for at least one week at a time. No quickie at this palatial estate. This amazing fortress sits directly across from the Bush Compound. This place is massive. So check out what it includes.

wcyy.com
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Kennebunkport, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrbo#Luxury Properties#Vacation#Estate Taxes#Expensive Luxury Vrbo#Mansion Is For Sale#Maine John Travolta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Most expensive homes sold in Reston in May

The real estate market has been hot in 2021, and there were no signs of slowing down in May. According to Homesnap, nearly 160 homes were sold in the past month, with 76 new listings hitting the market. The median list price was $450,000, while the median sales price was $495,000.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor. Now, it appears that the majority...
TravelInman.com

10 of the most luxurious log cabins on the market

While many of us still associate log cabins with cozy campfires and going off the grid, the modern-day reality is often much more luxurious — and expensive. Since the pandemic began, there has been an influx of people wanting to make ski towns like Vail or Aspen their permanent residence. Prices went up as a result and, currently, a property in Aspen averages over $10 million.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

After A Rainy Memorial Weekend, Maine Should Sizzle This Week And Beyond

It's a curious thing about holiday weekends. We put so much stake into them when it comes to plans whether that be camping, hiking, or just gathering with friends and family. We're willing to travel further and stay longer. But for the people of Maine, all of that excitement often hinges on the weather. Memorial Weekend 2021 did not deliver weather-wise unless you're a huge fan of damp conditions, cool breezes and random downpours Even Keith Carson couldn't believe what we were dealing with.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

The Lowe’s Windham, Maine Memorial Day Tribute Will Make You Proud to Be an American

Sometimes it seems like we lose sight of just what Memorial Day means in our country. When you think of Memorial Day, you think of the unofficial start of summer. You think a three-day weekend. You think of getting together with family and friends to grill, camp, fish, or go boating. You think of shopping with sales as the stores. There is a store in Maine that did not forget what Memorial Day means for us as a Nation and demonstrated that beautifully with one of their parking spaces.
IndustryPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Country To Mail A Letter

The United States Postal Service could not be in worse shape financially. This means, among other things, the possibility tens of thousands of Postal workers could lose their jobs, and hundreds of Post Offices could be closed. A number of observers believe that these actions are long overdue. They think the organization as it is […]
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Play Your Way Across Maine With These 22 Extraordinary Mini Golf Courses

When the temperatures are just right in Maine, there are certain activities that come to mind. For some it's hiking, for others it's a day at the beach and for the more competitive crowd, there's mini-golfing. Maine is home to some spectacular courses, some that are geared towards people of all-ages and skill levels and others that can be quite challenging. If you're looking for a different kind of summer road trip, you can play your way across Maine with these 22 spectacular courses.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

When Was The Last Time It Hit 90 Degrees in Portland, Maine?

Portland is looking at a HOT ONE today. Many places in Maine will hit 90 degrees today. Not bad for May! It's just a test, though, because we will see a 30-degree swing with Memorial Day Weekend highs only around 60 degrees. So, enjoy the heat while it lasts. The last time it hit 90 degrees in Portland was July 28th of 2020. Getting to 90 in May is pretty rare, but the high-temperature record for this date is 91 degrees back in 2015.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Cool Off at One of Maine’s Cooling Centers Amid Heatwave

While technically it's still spring, Maine has seen some seriously hot temperatures recently and at times being under a heat advisory with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Many are finding comfort in air-conditioned offices, home air conditioning, and trips to the beach. But what if none of...