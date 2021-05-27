Billie Elish Offers Grand Blanc Girl Hug After Inspirational Room Makeover

Playing outside with your infant, the importance of staying hydrated, and grossing out your partner are all tips from this weeks Daddy Tips!. This week’s first Daddy Tip is a fun little test you can try out on your infant. The baby grass test. If you have a baby that is like 9 months old or younger, set them on the grass and see what happens. There is a good chance that your kiddo will completely freak out. And if they don’t, just know that you have a rare baby. Most newborns and infants will freak out because the hundreds of blades of grass will feel really crazy and give them a sensory overload. Charlotte hated grass when she was a baby, but Izzy is the just the opposite. Try it out with your kid!