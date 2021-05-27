AAR: U.S. carload, intermodal volumes climb in Week 20

June 2 (Reuters) - Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows: DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK This week Year-to-date Carloads vs 2020 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2020 (pct) (pct) Total Carloads 243,304 35.3 4,827,293 229,871 7.3 Chemicals 34,016 27.4 679,694 32,366 3.7 Coal 66,651 44.8 1,289,208 61,391 7.3 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 15,379 14.4 335,031 15,954 5.2 Forest Products (2) 10,519 27.3 210,378 10,018 6.8 Grain 25,450 19.8 534,814 25,467 23.0 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 24,396 92.8 462,222 22,011 17.5 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 12,941 95.3 283,762 13,512 30.4 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 32,569 19.1 596,823 28,420 -5.9 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 11,163 27.3 229,698 10,938 -6.0 Other (6) 10,220 17.1 205,663 9,793 1.9 Total Intermodal Units (7) 286,921 33.0 5,945,322 283,111 19.2 Total Traffic 530,225 34.0 10,772,615 512,982 13.6 NOTES: (1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products (2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products (3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap (4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment (5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products (6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads (7) Includes: containers; trailers Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding. AAR posts its data on Web site www.aar.org Total Carloads.