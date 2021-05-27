Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

AAR: U.S. carload, intermodal volumes climb in Week 20

Progressive Rail Roading
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. rail traffic for the week ending May 22 was 528,774 carloads and intermodal units, up 23.4% compared with the same week last year, according to Association of American Railroads (AAR) data. Total carloads for the week were 242,227 units, up 27.2%, while intermodal volume was 286,547 containers and trailers,...

www.progressiverailroading.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aar#U S#Traffic Volume#Motor Vehicles#Intermodal Volume#Intermodal Units#Rail Volumes#Aar Officials#U S Rail Traffic#Canadian Railroads#Mexican Railroads#Coal#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Trafficbakingbusiness.com

Weekly US grain carloads up 20% over 2020

KANSAS CITY — Grain transportation markets were mostly quiet last week. Offerings at the Kansas City and Minneapolis gateways were limited. In light of a large Kansas harvest projected by the Wheat Quality Council’s hard winter wheat tour following significant moisture events, shippers were heartened to hear Union Pacific Railroad at auction on June 1 sold cars at tariff for last-half July and both halves of August and September.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices climb back to highest settlement since 2018

Oil futures climbed Friday, with U.S. prices up a second week in a row and marking another settlement at the highest since October 2018. Among the reasons behind the recent advances for oil has been a weaker U.S. dollar, as well as "expectations that demand will pick up further as the vaccination programs in the U.S. and U.K. ramp up further, and restrictions get eased further," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "Downside risk to prospects of increased demand remains a rise in infection rates and slow vaccination rates in Asia, which could prompt slower economic re-openings," he said. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose 81 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $69.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, front-month contract prices gained 5%, according to FactSet data.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a smaller-than-expected weekly climb in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 98 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 28. That was smaller than the increase of 118 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 2.313 trillion cubic feet, down 386 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 61 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, July natural gas was down 1.2 cents, or 0.4%, at $3.063 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.046 shortly before the data.
TrafficAgriculture Online

TABLE-U.S. weekly railcar loadings -- AAR

June 2 (Reuters) - Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows: DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK This week Year-to-date Carloads vs 2020 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2020 (pct) (pct) Total Carloads 243,304 35.3 4,827,293 229,871 7.3 Chemicals 34,016 27.4 679,694 32,366 3.7 Coal 66,651 44.8 1,289,208 61,391 7.3 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 15,379 14.4 335,031 15,954 5.2 Forest Products (2) 10,519 27.3 210,378 10,018 6.8 Grain 25,450 19.8 534,814 25,467 23.0 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 24,396 92.8 462,222 22,011 17.5 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 12,941 95.3 283,762 13,512 30.4 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 32,569 19.1 596,823 28,420 -5.9 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 11,163 27.3 229,698 10,938 -6.0 Other (6) 10,220 17.1 205,663 9,793 1.9 Total Intermodal Units (7) 286,921 33.0 5,945,322 283,111 19.2 Total Traffic 530,225 34.0 10,772,615 512,982 13.6 NOTES: (1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products (2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products (3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap (4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment (5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products (6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads (7) Includes: containers; trailers Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding. AAR posts its data on Web site www.aar.org Total Carloads.
Industryspglobal.com

Weekly US coal carloads total 66,651, up 3.1% on week: AAR

Weekly US coal carload originations totaled 66,651 in the week ended May 29, up 3.1% from the previous week and up 44.8% from the year-ago week, Association of American Railroads data showed June 2. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Over 21 weeks, originations...
IndustryRailway Gazette

LTG Cargo fleet renewal targets grain and intermodal growth

LITHUANIA: The national railway’s freight division LTG Cargo has called international tenders for the supply of up to 500 grain hoppers and 228 container wagons in support of its long-term business strategy. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International...
Industryspglobal.com

US coal carloads dip for the week but trend is higher: AAR data

Coal carloads likely to increase as economy, gas prices strengthen. US coal carloads totaled 64,641 in the week ended May 22, down 5.4% from the prior week but up 38.2% from the year-ago week, data from the Association of American Railroads showed May 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
Pittsburgh, PAProgressive Rail Roading

Rail supplier news from Wabtec and RSI (June 9)

Wabtec Corp. yesterday marked the start of operations at Neighborhood 91, its additive manufacturing production campus at Pittsburgh International Airport’s Innovation Campus. The new 11,000-square-foot facility builds upon the company's efforts to drive innovation in the rail industry through its growing additive manufacturing capabilities, Wabtec officials said in a press release. The site features an SLM®800 printer, which will produce state-of-the-art, large-scale, lightweight parts for rail industry customers. Production will include metal aluminum transit components like brake parts, heat sinks for freight locomotives, among many other rail applications. Applying additive manufacturing technology to some of these applications will reduce lead times by up to 80%.
Industryfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: FMCSA regulates the trucking industry

An earlier FreightWaves Classics article provided an overview of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). One of its key agencies is the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA. The FMCSA is the lead federal agency responsible for “regulating and providing safety oversight of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs).” The agency’s...
Energy Industryalbuquerquenews.net

Number of active U.S. drilling rigs decreases this week

HOUSTON, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The number of active drilling rigs in the United States decreased one to 456 rigs this week, up by 172 year on year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes. These active drilling rigs included 359 oil rigs...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

U.S. Drops One Natural Gas Rig; Oil Count Climbs

The U.S. natural gas rig count fell one unit to 98 for the week ended Friday (May 28), including a decline in drilling activity in the Northeast, according to updated figures published by Baker Hughes Co. (BKR). The addition of three oil-directed rigs in the United States offset the decline...
Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 456

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 456 rigs. Canada had an increase of 15 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 77 rigs. Breakdown by region. Of the regions tracked...
Industrypharmaceuticalprocessingworld.com

Drug prescription volume growth climbed to 21% in late May

As the U.S. economy continues to stabilize in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, prescription volumes continue to rebound as well. The overall market growth for prescription drugs from May 21–28 hit 21% year over year, according to IQVIA data. The growth rate in the prior two weeks was 13%.
Progressive Rail Roading

Carload Express short lines mark injury-free milestone

Carload Express Inc. marked a safety milestone last week when its three operating railroad subsidiaries each achieved three years without a personal injury as defined by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). Carload owns and operates three short lines: the Allegheny Valley Railroad and Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad serving western Pennsylvania, and...
StocksBusiness Insider

US stocks climb to end the week higher as recovery optimism grows

US stocks closed higher Friday as the optimism of economic recovery continues to grow. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index gained 0.6% through April as American spending rebounded. Oil prices were mixed, gold rose, and cryptocurrencies slipped. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.